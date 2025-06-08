Connect with us

CHURCH & POLITICS

Gachagua pressures Atwoli to speak up on diversion of NSSF funds to bankroll Govt mega-projects

“We are very happy to hear that Atwoli has started to speak out—he has been silent for too long. He is one of the Trustees at NSSF, and we want him to be vocal about why NSSF funds are being irregularly appropriated to bankroll the construction of the Bomas International Convention Complex and the Mau Summit–Rironi highway,” Gachagua said.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU-Kenya) Secretary General Francis Atwoli to expose the alleged misuse of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) resources.

Speaking during a Sunday service at Jesus Celebration Centre Malindi, Gachagua expressed regret that funds meant for workers’ retirement are allegedly being diverted to finance questionable deals.

He accused key figures of corruption, mismanagement, and siphoning NSSF money for personal gain.

His remarks come after Atwoli clashed with the State Department of Housing over proposed amendments to the Affordable Housing Regulations, which would allow the housing levy to be used for the construction of clinics, police posts, and markets alongside the country’s ambitious housing projects.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto at Sagana State Lodge on August 8, 2023, ratified the construction of the Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC), positioning Kenya as a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

The BICC was envisioned as an enhancement of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and was expected to feature a conference center, a presidential pavilion, and at least five hotels.

The Cabinet also directed the finalisation of the construction framework and the groundbreaking of the 170-kilometre four-lane Rironi–Mau Summit Road by June 1, 2025.

The project aims to upgrade the road from a two-way single carriageway to a four-lane dual carriageway, significantly improving traffic flow.

“The project, which is set for completion within 24 months, with a target date of June 2027, is part of Kenya’s broader infrastructure transformation aimed at enhancing connectivity across the country and the region, while driving economic growth,” read the Cabinet brief

