Gachagua Dismisses Coup Claims, Dares State to Arrest Him If Guilty

NAIROBI, Kenya June 28 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims that he financed or organised the violent protests that rocked parts of the country on June 25, questioning why he hasn’t been arrested if the state truly believes he is culpable.

Speaking in a televised interview on Thursday evening, Gachagua described the allegations as part of a political witch-hunt aimed at tainting his name and diverting attention from government failures.

“If I truly financed goons, if I am responsible for that chaos, why haven’t they arrested me?” he posed. “If there was intelligence that Gachagua sponsored thugs, what are the police waiting for? Arrest me!”

His remarks came hours after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen characterised the Gen Z-led protests as an “attempted coup,” claiming that the demonstrations were a well-funded, politically motivated operation aimed at overthrowing the government.

Murkomen alleged that demonstrators had targeted key government installations including Parliament, State House, and police stations, adding that there was evidence of coordination and planning that pointed to top-level instigation.

But Gachagua rubbished the narrative, arguing that if the chaos witnessed on Wednesday was truly orchestrated by him, the outcome would have been far more dramatic.

“If those were my goons, they would be either dead or already in custody,” he said, adding that the entire operation appeared “stage-managed to criminalise dissent and silence critics.”

Gachagua went further to accuse the government of deliberately allowing looting to occur in Nairobi’s CBD as a way to delegitimise peaceful protests and paint the opposition in a negative light.

“We know that there was a plot to block protesters on Kiambu and Thika Roads while letting goons loot downtown Nairobi. That chaos was state-sponsored,” he said.

He also claimed that businesses belonging to individuals from specific communities were targeted for destruction and looting — a move he says amounts to ethnic profiling and political intimidation.

The former DP accused the Nairobi County government of complicity, alleging that some of its officials helped identify which businesses would be attacked.

Gachagua also questioned the narrative of protesters storming police stations to steal firearms, saying such acts could not have been accomplished without internal complicity or staged motives.

“The government is scapegoating the youth instead of listening to their legitimate concerns. This generation wants answers on corruption, jobs, and governance, not bullets,” he said.

President William Ruto, in his Thursday address, condemned the violence, describing it as “anarchy disguised as democracy” and directed the police to identify and prosecute the planners and financiers. He also warned that seeking power through violence rather than elections would not be tolerated.

Gachagua, however, said the state must stop using brute force and propaganda to suppress dissent.

“This is no longer about me or anyone else. It is about the soul of this nation. You cannot shoot your way out of responsibility,” he said, as he announced that he had cancelled all public engagements in solidarity with the victims.

Amnesty International placed the death toll from Wednesday’s protests at 16, with over 400 injured — most of them from police gunfire.