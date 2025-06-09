Gachagua Calls for Immediate Suspension of Deputy IG Eliud Lagat Over Blogger’s Death

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 9 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the immediate suspension of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat following the death of Albert Ojwang, a social media influencer who died in police custody at Nairobi’s Central Police Station.

Ojwang was reportedly arrested in Nyanza over alleged “cyber harassment” after publishing critical posts about Lagat. He was then transferred to Nairobi and detained at Central Police Station, where he is alleged to have been tortured to death.

“Suspending junior officers at Central Police Station is hoodwinking Kenyans. For any meaningful investigations to happen, Mr. Eliud Lagat must be suspended immediately,” Gachagua said after three police officers at Central Police Station were suspended.

Through his official X page, Gachagua accused the Deputy IG of personally running operations at Kamukunji and Central Police Stations without the knowledge or oversight of the Inspector General of Police.

He went further to condemn the current regime, accusing it of perpetuating violence against young people and referring to the so-called Broad-Based Government as a “Blood-Based Government.”

“It is now clear that the so-called Broad-Based Government is Blood-Based—its engine powered by the blood of Gen Zs. It was formed after young people’s blood was spilled in the streets, and it continues to survive on this. The beneficiaries are silent as these murders continue,” he said.

The former DP directly addressed President William Ruto, urging him to stop targeting the youth and to uphold his constitutional oath to protect all Kenyans.

“Mr. President, leave our children alone. You swore by the Holy Bible to protect the lives and property of Kenyans,” he said.

Gachagua also expressed solidarity with Ojwang’s family, vowing to support them in their quest for justice.

The family, civil society groups, and youth leaders have called for an independent inquiry into Ojwang’s death, demanding transparency and accountability from the police and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Ojwang’s death adds to a growing number of young Kenyans allegedly targeted for their political views or digital activism. His case has intensified public anger amid rising tensions between government authorities and Gen Z activists who have increasingly used social media to protest against corruption, inequality, and police brutality.