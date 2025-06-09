Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua blames top police brass over Albert Ojwang’s death

Through his X account, Gachagua called for the immediate investigation and suspension of senior police officials.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for an end to “state-sponsored killings of Gen Z youth” following the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang in his cell at the Central Police Station.

Ojwang was reportedly arrested for what police termed “cyber harassment” after making comments on social media critical of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat.

“In the strongest terms possible, I condemn this cowardly act by the killers and call for speedy investigations. Culprits must be brought to book,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua’s statement places direct blame on DIG Lagat, whom he accuses of personally operating both Kamukunji and Central Police Stations in Nairobi without the knowledge or oversight of the Inspector General of Police.

He further claimed that the two stations have become ‘torture chambers,’ alleging that Ojwang was transferred from Homa Bay to Nairobi to facilitate abuse far from public scrutiny.

The former Deputy President also referenced a previous incident in which Lagat allegedly withdrew police officers from a church service in Mwiki on April 6, 2025, to enable hired attackers to disrupt the event.

“Suspending junior officers at Central Police Station is hoodwinking Kenyans. For any meaningful investigations to be done, Mr. Eliud Lagat must be suspended immediately,” Gachagua noted.

Gachagua accused the government of betraying its constitutional mandate to protect life and liberty.

He said the current administration has become a ‘Blood-Based Government’ feeding off the deaths of young protesters and activists.

“There has been no worse mutilation of our freedoms in Kenya than under this regime. It is now clear that the so-called Broad-based Government is a Blood-Based Government whose engine is powered by the blood of Gen Zs,” the Former DP said.

The family of Albert Ojwang, civil society groups, and youth leaders across the country have called for an independent inquiry into his death, demanding transparency and accountability from both the police and Kenya Kwanza regime.

Ojwang’s killing has added to a rising death toll of young people allegedly targeted for their political views or digital activism.

This incident comes amid increased tensions between government forces and Gen Z activists who have used social media to call out corruption, inequality, and police excesses.

