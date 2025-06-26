Connect with us

Gachagua blames State-sponsored goons for chaos, looting during Gen Z Protests

Gachagua castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for his characterization of the Gen Z-led protests comparing the demonstrations to acts of terrorism.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 26 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is now pointing a finger back at the Government for failing to provide sufficient security personnel to prevent a looting spree that was witnessed after goons inflitrated the June 25, 2025 demonstration.

Members of the National Assembly allied to the broadbased government want police to investigate Gachagua and his allies on their role in financing, mobilising and orchestrating the unlawful incidents.

In a statement on his social media account, Gachagua claimed to have credible information that the attack were conducted and coordinated by politicians allied to the Government, personnel from the National Police Service and the County Government of Nairobi.

“In cohort with the police, these rogue officials and politicians led goons for a targeted looting spree to intimidate and coerce them to support this unpopular regime. We are well aware that most of the businesses were left intact last evening only to be found looted in the morning,” he said in the statement addressing his former boss, President William Ruto.

Gachagua castigated Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen for his characterization of the Gen Z-led protests comparing the demonstrations to acts of terrorism.

Murkomen had earlier in the day questioned the characterization of the events, saying last year’s demos were not peaceful.

“Mr. Ruto, you are well aware that under your instructions, Genuine Gen-Z protestors were blocked in their thousands on Kiambu road and Thika road where no businesses were looted. Your police allowed goons into town at their expense to go and cause mayhem and place the blame on the GenZs,” said the former DP.

Gachagua called on President Ruto to pay attention to the cries of the GenZ instead of trying to silence them.

“I heard you lecture them about having no other country, but they understand this better than you. They have the most to lose if this country falls as you stated. They have more tomorrows ahead of them than either you or I. If you truly listen, you’ll hear them telling you that the person setting this country ablaze is you, Mr. Ruto,” he said.

The former Deputy President told the President that his attempt to intimidate the youth have only served to embolden their resolve to push for accountability and better governance from the people their government.

“For a year, you have waged a campaign of terror against them. You have dismissed them, abducted them, tortured them and even shed their blood. Still, they have refused to be silenced…. They are louder now than they were a year ago,” Gachagua said.

