Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

At least two vehicles were set ablaze in protests last week against the murder of Blogger Albert Ojwang [inset left] in police custody following a complaint filed by DIG Eliud Lagat [inset right) who bowed to public pressure and stepped aside on June 16, 2025.

Top stories

Fresh Protests Loom in Nairobi Over Albert Ojwang’s Murder

Ojwang’s murder has reignited nationwide outrage over police brutality and renewed calls for deep-rooted reforms and accountability in the security sector, particularly as Kenya enters another politically sensitive period.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Protesters are expected to take to the streets in Nairobi on Tuesday, amid growing public fury over the death of 31-year-old teacher and blogger Albert Omondi Ojwang while in police custody.

A morning spot check by Capital News revealed a tense atmosphere in the Central Business District (CBD), with some businesses closed and others cautiously open.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

By 10:00 a.m., police had begun deploying around key flashpoints, including the area surrounding the National Archives. Officers were also seen patrolling major streets across the city, bracing for possible demonstrations.

Ojwang’s murder has reignited nationwide outrage over police brutality and renewed calls for deep-rooted reforms and accountability in the security sector, particularly as Kenya enters another politically sensitive period.

A secondary school teacher and outspoken social media commentator, Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay County on June 6 over alleged defamation of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat. He was transported more than 350 kilometres to Nairobi’s Central Police Station, where he was found dead two days later.

On Monday, pressure mounted on DIG Lagat whose complaint led to the arrest, as civil society leaders, lawyers, and political figures dismissed his stepping aside as cosmetic and demanded his immediate arrest and prosecution.

“Stepping aside is not justice. It’s not accountability. Eliud Lagat must be arrested and charged with murder,” said Hussein Khalid, Executive Director of human rights group VOCAL Africa.

“What we saw was torture and murder inside a police cell. If this country respects the rule of law, Lagat must face it in court.”

Former Chief Justice David Maraga echoed the sentiment, terming Lagat’s action as inadequate: “Stepping aside is a first step. What must follow is resignation, arrest, and prosecution.”

Police initially claimed Ojwang died after hitting his head on a cell wall. However, a postmortem report contradicted that version, revealing blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries—findings consistent with torture and physical assault.

So far, two senior police officers — including the Central Police Station OCS — a police constable, and a civilian CCTV technician have been arrested and are under investigation.

On June 12, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) declared all 17 officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest, transportation, and detention as murder suspects. IPOA Chairperson Isaac Hassan confirmed the suspects are under active investigation, with additional arrests imminent.

“We have taken statements from all officers involved in the Homa Bay arrest and those on duty at Central Police Station—both day and night shifts,” Hassan told MPs during an appearance before the National Assembly’s Administration and Internal Security Committee. “We are working closely with the Inspector-General to effect arrests.”

Hassan warned that any obstruction of investigations by officers would be met with “ruthless action,” including prosecution for interference.

Two civilian detainees who were in the cells during Ojwang’s detention have also recorded witness statements.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Governors Push for Dismissal of Controller of Budget

The Council of Governors says it will petition the two houses of parliament to remove the controller of budget, insisting she has been the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

“Arrest Him Now”: Civil Society and Lawyers Demand Prosecution of DIG Lagat Over Ojwang’s Death

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also weighed in, terming the move to step aside insufficient: “The stepping aside of Eliud Lagat is a first...

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi tells off global community for undermining African peace strategies

On matters of peace and security, I cautioned against unilateral conflict resolution efforts that risk undermining regional mechanisms actively working to secure lasting peace,...

3 hours ago

Kenya

(WATCH) Rape arrest at British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) reignites abuse claims from local women

The arrest of a British soldier accused of rape at an army barracks in Nanyuki, Kenya, has put a long-running, and very current, scandal...

4 hours ago

Africa

41 young Kenyans leaders selected for 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship

During the six week program, participants from across Africa will engage in intensive academic coursework, leadership training, and networking, while also sharing their expertise...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen Orders CCTV in All Police Stations After Blogger Ojwang’s Murder in Custody

Ojwang, a teacher and digital content creator, was arrested in Homa Bay following a complaint filed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat,...

15 hours ago

Top stories

DIG Lagat Steps Aside Amid Pressure Over Blogger Ojwang’s Death in Custody

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Lagat said he was stepping aside “in the interest of transparency and integrity of the investigative process,” and...

19 hours ago

Top stories

“What Did My Son Do to Lagat?” – Father of Slain Blogger Demands Justice as Public Fury Grows

"I came to Nairobi with a title deed to secure release of my son, and I will leave with a death certificate"

20 hours ago