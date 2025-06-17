Fresh Protests Loom in Nairobi Over Albert Ojwang’s Murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 17 — Protesters are expected to take to the streets in Nairobi on Tuesday, amid growing public fury over the death of 31-year-old teacher and blogger Albert Omondi Ojwang while in police custody.

A morning spot check by Capital News revealed a tense atmosphere in the Central Business District (CBD), with some businesses closed and others cautiously open.

By 10:00 a.m., police had begun deploying around key flashpoints, including the area surrounding the National Archives. Officers were also seen patrolling major streets across the city, bracing for possible demonstrations.

Ojwang’s murder has reignited nationwide outrage over police brutality and renewed calls for deep-rooted reforms and accountability in the security sector, particularly as Kenya enters another politically sensitive period.

A secondary school teacher and outspoken social media commentator, Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay County on June 6 over alleged defamation of Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat. He was transported more than 350 kilometres to Nairobi’s Central Police Station, where he was found dead two days later.

On Monday, pressure mounted on DIG Lagat whose complaint led to the arrest, as civil society leaders, lawyers, and political figures dismissed his stepping aside as cosmetic and demanded his immediate arrest and prosecution.

“Stepping aside is not justice. It’s not accountability. Eliud Lagat must be arrested and charged with murder,” said Hussein Khalid, Executive Director of human rights group VOCAL Africa.

“What we saw was torture and murder inside a police cell. If this country respects the rule of law, Lagat must face it in court.”

Former Chief Justice David Maraga echoed the sentiment, terming Lagat’s action as inadequate: “Stepping aside is a first step. What must follow is resignation, arrest, and prosecution.”

Police initially claimed Ojwang died after hitting his head on a cell wall. However, a postmortem report contradicted that version, revealing blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue injuries—findings consistent with torture and physical assault.

So far, two senior police officers — including the Central Police Station OCS — a police constable, and a civilian CCTV technician have been arrested and are under investigation.

On June 12, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) declared all 17 officers involved in Ojwang’s arrest, transportation, and detention as murder suspects. IPOA Chairperson Isaac Hassan confirmed the suspects are under active investigation, with additional arrests imminent.

“We have taken statements from all officers involved in the Homa Bay arrest and those on duty at Central Police Station—both day and night shifts,” Hassan told MPs during an appearance before the National Assembly’s Administration and Internal Security Committee. “We are working closely with the Inspector-General to effect arrests.”

Hassan warned that any obstruction of investigations by officers would be met with “ruthless action,” including prosecution for interference.

Two civilian detainees who were in the cells during Ojwang’s detention have also recorded witness statements.