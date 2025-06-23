Four killed in Kyiv in new Russian aerial attack

Jun 23 – At least four people have been killed in an overnight Russian missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital Kiev, the interior minister says.

In a post on social media, Ihor Klymenko says residential areas, hospitals and sports infrastructure were hit.

“An entire section of a residential high-rise building was destroyed” in the worst-hit Shevchenkivskyi district, he says, adding that some people are trapped under the rubble.

In the Kiev region, a woman was killed and another two people injured in the Russian aerial attack, regional head Mykola Kalashnyk says.

The Russian military has not commented on the issue.

Ukraine’s emergencies service DSNS says 13 people – including two children and a pregnant woman – were injured in Kiev.

It has posted footage showing shocked residents being led away from a destroyed high-rise building which was still burning.

A number of blazes are reported across the capital.

An entrance to one of the city’s underground metro stations was damaged in the Russian attack, local officials say.

Many residents of Kiev spent the night sheltering in such stations.

In recent weeks, Russia has been carrying out massive aerial attacks on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.