Africa

Former Zambian President Lungu dies aged 68

He had “been receiving specialized treatment in South Africa” for an undisclosed illness, the Patriotic Front added.

Published

Zambia’s former President Edgar Lungu has died at the age of 68, his party has said in a statement.

Lungu led Zambia for six years from 2015, losing the 2021 election to the current President Hakainde Hichilema by a large margin.

After that defeat he stepped back from politics but later returned to the fray. He had ambitions to vie for the presidency again but last year the Constitutional Court barred him from running ruling that he had already served the maximum two terms allowed by law.

In a short video, Lungu’s daughter Tasila said that the former head of state, who had been “under medical supervision in recent weeks”, died at a clinic in South Africa’s capital, Pretoria, at 06:00 (04:00 GMT) on Thursday.

“In this moment of grief, we invoke the spirit of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ – the timeless creed that guided President Lungu’s service to our country,” she added in an emotional statement.

Lungu first became president in January 2015 after winning a special presidential election triggered by the death of Michael Sata.

After completing Sata’s term, he won a further five years in power in 2016 taking just over 50% of the votes.

But after six years at the helm, Lungu was blamed for a struggling economy and high unemployment. He lost in 2021 by close to a million votes with Hichilema tapping into widespread dissatisfaction among the electorate.

