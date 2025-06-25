Form 3 student shot dead in Molo as Gen Z protests turn deadly

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – The ongoing Gen Z-led demonstrations have claimed yet another life, heightening tensions across the country on the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

The fatality was reported in Molo, Nakuru County, where a Form Three student was shot when police opened fire on demonstrators, witnesses said.

Four other people were injured in the incident, two of them critically and have been rushed to hospital.

At Kenyatta National Hospital, over ten people have reportedly been admitted with injuries sustained during the protests.

Medical sources indicate that several are being treated for gunshot wounds and the numbers could rise as unrest continues in different parts of the country.

The fatality in Molo is expected to further inflame protests, which are being held to commemorate the deadly wave of demonstrations in 2024 where over 60 people were shot dead by police in Nairobi alone.

The youth-led movement, which has evolved into a powerful civic force, is calling for justice, government accountability and an end to police brutality.

Clashes between protesters and anti-riot police continued to intensify in Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri and other major towns throughout the day.

Protesters have lit bonfires, barricaded roads, and engaged police in running battles as they attempt to march to key government installations including State House and Parliament.

Despite mounting casualties and injuries, demonstrators have vowed to press on, demanding justice for victims of police brutality and calling for reforms in governance.

Meanwhile, police have maintained a heavy presence in cities and towns, with key installations surrounded by razor wire and heavily armed officers.