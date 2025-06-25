Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A protestor in Kisii at the middle of the road filled with stones. Photo by: Rosemary Onchari

Kenya

Form 3 student shot dead in Molo as Gen Z protests turn deadly

A Form 3 student was shot dead and four others seriously injured in Molo as Gen Z protest anniversary demonstrations turned deadly.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 25 – The ongoing Gen Z-led demonstrations have claimed yet another life, heightening tensions across the country on the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

The fatality was reported in Molo, Nakuru County, where a Form Three student was shot when police opened fire on demonstrators, witnesses said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Four other people were injured in the incident, two of them critically and have been rushed to hospital.

At Kenyatta National Hospital, over ten people have reportedly been admitted with injuries sustained during the protests.

Medical sources indicate that several are being treated for gunshot wounds and the numbers could rise as unrest continues in different parts of the country.

The fatality in Molo is expected to further inflame protests, which are being held to commemorate the deadly wave of demonstrations in 2024 where over 60 people were shot dead by police in Nairobi alone.

The youth-led movement, which has evolved into a powerful civic force, is calling for justice, government accountability and an end to police brutality.

Clashes between protesters and anti-riot police continued to intensify in Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyeri and other major towns throughout the day.

Protesters have lit bonfires, barricaded roads, and engaged police in running battles as they attempt to march to key government installations including State House and Parliament.

Despite mounting casualties and injuries, demonstrators have vowed to press on, demanding justice for victims of police brutality and calling for reforms in governance.

Meanwhile, police have maintained a heavy presence in cities and towns, with key installations surrounded by razor wire and heavily armed officers.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Looters run wild during June 25 protests in Nakuru

Several businesses suffered losses after street lights and advertising materials were destroyed. The vandals also carried away metal structures, likely for sale to scrap...

9 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Editors condemn govt crackdown on live protest coverage

Kenya Editors' Guild condemns CA’s protest broadcast ban as unconstitutional, urging media to resist censorship and defend press freedom.

32 minutes ago

Kenya

Safaricom users report internet slowdown on Gen Z protest anniversary

Safaricom users cried foul over slowed internet speeds during the Gen Z protest anniversary, sparking claims of a silent digital crackdown.

55 minutes ago

Kenya

Ruto flees Nairobi protest heat, joins Raila in Kilifi burial

As Gen Z protests rocked Nairobi, President Ruto kept his distance joining Raila at a burial in Kilifi.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Govt sued over Nairobi CBD lockdown during Gen Z protest anniversary

Katiba Institute has filed a court petition challenging the police for barricading Nairobi’s CBD, accusing them of violating Kenyans’ rights to protest and free...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Media stations ordered to halt live Gen Z protest coverage or face switch-off

Communications Authority has ordered a halt to live coverage of Gen Z protest anniversaries, sparking fears of censorship as youth-led demonstrations grip the nation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu Gen Z youth give protest wide berth as those converging warned

The activists had converged at the park just opposite the Kisumu Central Sub County Commissioner's office to address the press.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protesters want June, 25 designated a public holiday to honor anti-Finance Bill protwes victims

KISII, Kenya, Jun 25 – Hundreds of protesters marching in the streets of Kisii town want June 25 designated a public holiday in remembrance...

3 hours ago