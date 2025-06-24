Foreign envoys urge police to uphold court ruling on use of plainclothes officers ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – A group of foreign embassies and high commissions in Kenya has jointly called for full compliance with a High Court ruling that declared the deployment of plain-clothes officers in unmarked vehicles during public protests unlawful.

In a statement released Tuesday, the envoys expressed concern over the continued use of plain-clothed officers and unmarked vehicles during protests, saying the practice undermines public trust and violates the court’s directive.

“The use of plain clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court,” read the statement signed by the embassies of Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the United States, as well as the High Commissions of Canada and the United Kingdom.

“We urge full compliance with this ruling.”

The statement comes as the country braces for the nationwide protests to mark one year since the 2024 anti- Finance Bill demonstrations which left at least 60 dead and hundreds injured.

The diplomatic missions urged the Kenyan government and security agencies to respect constitutional rights, particularly the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

“We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan’s right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves,” they said in a tribute to those who died during the deadly protests which forced the government to drop the Finance Bill.

The diplomats also condemned the reported infiltration of peaceful protests by hired individuals—often referred to as “goons”—to cause disruption and provoke violence.

“We are troubled by the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings. Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and is a cornerstone of Kenya’s vibrant democracy,” they noted.

The envoys also called for restraint by all parties and urged authorities to facilitate peaceful assemblies in line with the Constitution.

They further reiterated calls for credible and independent investigations into incidents of violence against protestors, stressing that justice and accountability are essential for rebuilding public confidence in state institutions.

“Transparency and accountability are critical – not only for justice, but for restoring confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect their citizens,” they said.

The 2024 Finance Bill protests, which drew thousands of Kenyans to the streets, were marked by allegations of police brutality and arbitrary arrests.