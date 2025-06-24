Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan youth on Nairobi streets on June 30, 2024 after protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

DIPLOMACY

Foreign Envoys express concern in use of hired ‘Goons’ to disrupt peaceful protests

The diplomats warned that such tactics threaten Kenya’s democratic values and undermine the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25— A coalition of foreign embassies and high commissions in Kenya has voiced deep concern over the use of hired individuals—commonly referred to as “goons”—to infiltrate and disrupt peaceful demonstrations in the country.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, the diplomats warned that such tactics threaten Kenya’s democratic values and undermine the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We are troubled by the use of hired ‘goons’ to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings,” the statement read.

“Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and is a cornerstone of Kenya’s vibrant democracy.”

The statement was signed by representatives from the embassies and high commissions of Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.

The envoys recalled the events of June 25, 2024, when thousands of Kenyans took to the streets to protest proposed tax hikes in the Finance Bill, sparking a nationwide movement that was met in some cases with force and intimidation.

“We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan’s right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves,” the diplomats said.

They also raised concern over the continued use of plain-clothes officers in unmarked vehicles to police demonstrations—an action previously declared unlawful by the Kenyan High Court.

“The use of plain-clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court. We urge full compliance with this ruling,” the statement emphasized.

Ahead of planned commemorations to mark the anniversary, the envoys called on all stakeholders, including the government, security agencies, and protest organizers, to uphold peace and avoid violence.

In addition, they renewed their calls for transparent, independent, and swift investigations into all incidents involving violence against peaceful protestors.

“Transparency and accountability are critical—not only for justice, but for restoring confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect their citizens,” the diplomats stated.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Govt ready to meet families of protest victims – CS Murkomen

15 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Research by Africa for Africa is a priority and a necessity, Amb Kamau tells govts

Amb Kamau said evidence drives issues such as health education, climate change and peace in the continent.

18 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Foreign envoys urge police to uphold court ruling on use of plainclothes officers ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

The envoys expressed concern over the continued use of plain-clothed officers and unmarked vehicles during protests, saying the practice undermines public trust and violates...

31 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi CBD businesses issue closure notices ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

The protest is expected to draw large crowds who will be commemorating the first anniversary of the Gen Z-led uprising against the controversial 2024...

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Only in Kenya Do Threats to State Institutions Go Unpunished: Murkomen

Murkomen reflected on the events of June 25 last year, when protesters stormed Parliament destroying critical infrastructure in an unprecedented act of civil disobedience.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto backs police ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests

President Ruto urged Kenyans not to vilify the police, warning that attempts to demean or undermine them could threaten national stability.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Suspected land fraudster arraigned at Milimani Law Courts

A complaint filed by Wibeso Investment Limited led to a probe which revealed that the company has held valid ownership of the contested land...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers

Ahead of Gen Z anniversary protests, President Ruto backs police, says criminals won’t attack officers; urges support for law enforcers.

3 hours ago