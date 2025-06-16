For the unkind things he has said about me, I won’t answer him publicly: Kindiki to Kalonzo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has told Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to refrain from making public attacks against him, stating that he will not be drawn into political back-and-forth out of respect for their long-standing relationship.

In a statement posted on his X account on Sunday, Kindiki said he harbors no resentment with Kalonzo’s decision not to work with him politically.

However, he cautioned the Wiper leader against perpetuating what he termed as continued negative rhetoric.

“I hear my big brother Kalonzo has said he doesn’t wish to work with me politically. That is fine with me,” said Kindiki.

Kindiki insisted he would not respond in kind not because he is unable to, but because he chooses not to engage in public feuds with individuals he respects.

“For the unkind things he has said about me, I won’t answer him back publicly, not because I can’t, but because I never do public duels with people I respect,” he said.

However, the Deputy President warned that his restraint should not be mistaken for weakness, adding that he would respond directly if such remarks persisted.

“If he continues, I will happily tackle him head-on. Respect is a two-way street,” he stated.

“For now, Kalonzo will remain the good big brother I have known for decades,” Kindiki added.

Kindiki also reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to pursuing its national development agenda, emphasizing that service delivery would not be influenced by political alliances or rivalries.

“The Government’s development agenda for all the people of this nation will continue undeterred irrespective of who is working with who for whatever objective,” he noted.

Musyoka had dismissed efforts by Kindiki to woo him into joining the Kenya Kwanza administration, accusing the ruling coalition of lacking sincerity and moral integrity.

Speaking during a church service in Ngong’ on Sunday, Kalonzo responded sharply to Kindiki’s recent overtures made during his tour of the Ukambani region. The Deputy President had praised Kalonzo’s leadership, describing him as a respected statesman capable of offering valuable guidance to the government.

“I will work with the truthful man called Gachagua,” Kalonzo declared. “I don’t believe this so-called broad-based government is anything to follow. It is blood-based—and the latest addition to that list is Albert Ojwang.”

The Wiper leader accused Kindiki of failing to take responsibility for the deaths of young protesters during his tenure as Interior Cabinet Secretary, including during the Gen Z demonstrations. He said that before any political engagement could be considered, accountability must come first.

“You [Kindiki] should have apologised to Kenyans because you were the Interior Minister when Gen Zs were killed. Let’s start there,” Kalonzo said.

“Then also apologize for Ojwang’s killing because you are now the Deputy President.”

Kalonzo further cautioned the Deputy President against using his name as part of a political charm offensive aimed at gaining traction in the Ukambani region. He insisted that his political allegiance remains firmly with the opposition and reiterated his ambition to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

“Stop using my name. Even Ruto knows that if there is a tough opponent he will face on the ballot in the next election, it is Kalonzo Musyoka,” Musyoka said.

Kalonzo clarified that his opposition was not personal toward Kindiki but rather a matter of principle concerning the direction the country is taking under President Ruto’s leadership.

“I have no problem with Kindiki. I have a problem with Ruto, who has misled this country. He must be defeated through democratic means and that is our pledge as a united opposition,” he said.

The Wiper leader reaffirmed his commitment to working within the opposition coalition and with leaders such as former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to mount a serious challenge against the current regime.

“We will not relent, we will not surrender, we will not be bribed, and we will not be coerced,” the Wiper Leader said.