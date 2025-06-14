First Lady Rachel calls for fostering conducive environment for PWDs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has urged society to foster an environment that accepts persons with disability.

Ruto said a nation’s dignity is reflected in the care and opportunities that are made available to people with special needs.

She was speaking at Huruma grounds in Eldoret during this year’s International Albinism Awareness Day.

“In an environment that fosters acceptance, we can help ensure that everyone, regardless of their appearance, is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve,” she said.

Mrs Ruto said persons living with albinism bring a remarkable contribution to society.

“They have invaluable talents, insights, and strengths that enrich our cultural tapestry. By acknowledging and appreciating these contributions, we foster a sense of belonging,” she added.

The First Lady further called for an end to the stigma that has been associated with the albino community.

“Kenya will thrive when we embrace diversity and extend our support to all members of our community. It is crucial that we continue to embrace persons with albinism, recognising their unique experiences and perspectives,” Mrs Ruto said.

She acknowledged the many inspiring stories of remarkable individuals in Kenya who have confidently and ably confronted the challenges associated with albinism.

They include Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura and Court of Appeal Judge Justice Grace Mumbi Ngugi.

“Let’s commit to supporting policies and initiatives that uplift persons with albinism, educating ourselves and others to dismantle harmful stereotypes,” she pointed out.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii said this year’s theme, Demanding Our Right Protecting Our Skin, was very timely.

“People with albinism deserve to be heard, empowered and supported. They have talents created by God to serve this country,” Mr Bii said.

He urged parents not to hide kids with disability from the public eye.

The governor announced that Uasin Gishu County will establish a disability advisory committee to advise and address the needs of people with disability.

Mr Mwaura called for an end to discrimination against people with albinism, pointing out that ritual killings were still being perpetrated against them.

He said President William Ruto has been supportive of people with disabilities. He said the President was championing reforms at the African Union, including the proposal to establish the seat of a special envoy for people with special needs.

Mr Mwaura defended the government’s programmes, noting that they are destined to improve the lives of Kenyans.

A representative from the Albinism Society of Kenya, Mr Daniel Omeno, thanked the public and private sectors for creating employment opportunities for young people.

National Council for Persons with Disability Head of Albinism Programme Alex Munyere called on runaway fathers to support children with albinism.

Mr Munyere said the government has continued supporting persons with disability, but called for more funding.