First Lady Margaret Kenyatta urges GenZ to be agents of change

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called on young people to step boldly into the world as agents of change, urging them to use their talents to uplift others and pursue excellence in every endeavor.

Speaking at Brookhouse School’s 17th graduation ceremony at the Karen Campus, where 170 students marked the end of their high school journey, Mrs. Kenyatta encouraged the Class of 2025 to see their education as a springboard for global impact.

“You have learned to leverage your talents, not just for personal gain, but to help build a better world by contributing your gifts and brilliant minds,” she told the graduating class.

The former First Lady praised the cohort’s impressive achievements, noting that over 40% had earned scholarships to prestigious universities worldwide.

She highlighted a hopeful vision of their future, describing them as a bold generation prepared to challenge the status quo, reimagine the future, and stand up against injustice.

“Your brilliance must fuel innovation, spark new ideas, and shape the kinder, more compassionate world we so deeply need,” she said.

Mrs. Kenyatta applauded Brookhouse School’s holistic approach to education, crediting the Round Square values for nurturing not only academic excellence but also character, empathy, and global citizenship.

She highlighted student-led environmental projects in Oloolua Forest and community service initiatives as strong evidence of their readiness to confront real-world challenges.

“Go forth and shine. Wherever life takes you, let your light transform the world,” she stated.

The graduation ceremony was attended by proud parents, faculty, and dignitaries. Among the guests was Zainab Bangura, Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi.She encouraged the graduates to continue blending academic achievement with service to humanity.

“Be productive. There’s nothing you can’t achieve—Brookhouse has given you the foundation, the confidence, and the resilience,” Bangura said,

Brookhouse School Director Mr. John O’Connor also addressed the students, celebrating their journey and challenging them to take charge of their futures.

“You are the authors of your own stories. You make the decisions and, hopefully, you find your purpose,” he said.

