FIDA calls for justice for Baby thrown from balcony by intoxicated uncle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – The Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya (FIDA-Kenya) has condemned the tragic death of Baby Amanda, a toddler who was allegedly thrown from the balcony of a residential apartment by her intoxicated uncle in Nairobi.

According to a statement released on Thursday, FIDA-Kenya expressed deep sorrow over the incident at Jacaranda Residences, Roysambu, describing it as a devastating violation of the trust and safety owed to every child.

“FIDA-Kenya sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of baby Amanda. Unfortunately, baby Amanda met her death at the hands of an uncle who should have ordinarily been her protector,” the statement read.

FIDA confirmed it had dispatched a legal officer to pursue the case, pledging to follow up with law enforcement and judicial officers to ensure justice is delivered swiftly and transparently.

“In light of the above, FIDA-Kenya is unwavering in its commitment to justice. We have deployed an advocate to pursue this matter and follow up with the relevant authorities to ensure that baby Amanda and her family receive timely justice. We are committed to protecting the rights of all women, girls, and children,”read the statement.

The child, believed to be under five years old, reportedly succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Police have since detained the suspect and launched investigations.

According to witnesses, the man who is known to be the girl’s uncle came home drunk and in a bad state. Inside the house, he found baby Mutheu with her nanny.

He started causing trouble and attacked the nanny, managing to grab the child from her arms.

The nanny, realizing the danger, ran outside shouting for help. Sadly, before anyone could stop him, the man threw the child from the third-floor balcony.

“The guards who were patrolling and neighbours who heard the screams rushed in. They caught the man and called the police,” a statement from the estate said.

Shocked and angry, some neighbours started beating the man before police officers from Kahawa West Police Station arrived and saved him from the mob. While being beaten, the man tried to defend himself.

“I did not throw Mutheu. I love her. What I threw was a doll. You can check the CCTV footage it was a doll,” the uncle said.

The police arrested the suspect and took him to Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Baby Mutheu was also rushed to the same hospital and taken to the Intensive Care Unit. Sadly, she was declared dead a short while later.