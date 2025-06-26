Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) Chief Executive Officer Willy Mutai announced that 71 tea factories are implementing the pilot project/FAO

AGRICULTURE

FAO pilots low-carbon tea among small-scale farmers

The goal is to establish a productive, efficient, and environmentally sustainable tea value chain, thereby contributing to the country’s climate action objectives.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 26 — The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has launched a pilot project in Kenya aimed at producing low-carbon tea.

The goal is to establish a productive, efficient, and environmentally sustainable tea value chain, thereby contributing to the country’s climate action objectives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Barrack Okoba, FAO Project Manager for Low-Carbon Tea, said the Kenyan government has partnered with other countries to support rural livelihoods in the tea sector, with the primary aim of advancing climate action.

“While the project focuses on a specific value chain—tea—we believe the lessons learned here can be scaled up,” he said.

According to Okoba, tea is a critical crop as it is one of the country’s top income earners. The project will assess greenhouse gas emissions across the tea value chain.

“The aim is to reduce the climate impact of tea production and develop solutions that enhance incomes for smallholder farmers,” he said.

He noted that many small-scale farmers rely heavily on tea for their livelihoods, and the project seeks to sustain production while protecting the environment.

Certificationn

Okoba, speaking in Kisumu on Wednesday during a roundtable meeting with project partners, commited FAO’s support on certification of low-carbon tea once it meet the production benchmarks.

“We are exploring opportunities for buyers who recognize and value these efforts and are willing to pay a premium for certified low-carbon tea,” he said.

Kenya is partnering with Germany, China, and the FAO, which is leading the coordination of the project. Germany and China are jointly contributing USD 5 million, while Kenya is providing infrastructure and policy support.

Tea Board of Kenya (TBK) Chief Executive Officer Willy Mutai announced that 71 tea factories are implementing the pilot project.

Mutai affirmed TBK’s full support, saying the board will scale up the initiative nationwide if it proves successful.

“The success of this project will [be] a success for Kenyan farmers,” he said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

FAO Champions Agricultural Land Restoration at UNCCD COP16 to Address Food Security and Sustainability

FAO highlighted the need for collective global action to tackle land degradation, drought, and desertification. The organization advocated integrated solutions to restore agricultural lands,...

December 18, 2024

World

Global food prices rise 0.5 pct in November: FAO

ROME, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) — Global food prices continued to rise in November, though the rate of increase slowed and prices for grains and...

December 8, 2024

Top stories

1 million people experiencing food insecurity in Kenya: authorities

NAIROBI, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) — At least a million people in Kenya are struggling with food insecurity and in need of humanitarian assistance, the...

October 8, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

FAO Calls for Strategic Government-Private Sector Partnerships in Aquaculture Development

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Jan 16- The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has called upon African governments to forge partnerships with the private sector in a...

January 16, 2024

County News

Narok, FAO unveil cash transfer program targeting 1,600 famine-stricken households

The newly appointed County Executive Committee Member in charge of Agriculture and Livestock Joyce Keshe said the money will be given in the months...

October 31, 2022

World

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

Paris, May 3 – The number of people facing hunger rose to 193 million last year as conflict, climate change and economic crises ravaged...

May 4, 2022

Africa

Pressure piles on FAO to ban harmful chemicals in favour of natural pesticides like Pyrethrum

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – Pressure is piling on the United Nation’s FAO to push for the ban of 237 harmful chemicals currently registered by...

October 19, 2021

County News

Govt dispatches relief food as part of a Sh2bn drought intervention plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The government on Wednesday flagged off food stuff including animal feeds to drought hit areas as part of a...

September 22, 2021