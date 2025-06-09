Family lawyer reveals signs of torture on influencer Albert Ojwang

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – The family lawyer of slain digital activist Albert Ojwang has disclosed chilling details surrounding his death, revealing that his body bore injuries consistent with torture.

Ojwang’s lawyer, speaking after viewing his body lying at the City Mortuary painted a grim picture of the horrendous last moments of his life

“The head was swollen all over especially the frontal part, the nose, and the ear,” he said. “The head was swollen and there was a lot of blood coming from the mouth and nose.”

Ojwang was reported dead Sunday morning while in police custody in Nairobi’s Central police station under unclear circumstances that continue to raise eyebrows.

Police however maintain that he inflicted injuries upon himself while in custody, a statement that has since been rejected by his family and human rights activists.

He was earlier arrested in Kasipul, Homa Bay County and transported to Nairobi for allegedly publishing false information implicating a senior security official.

His arrest and subsequent death at the hands of police continue to draw sharp condemnation from an array of leaders and human rights watchdogs.

Ojwang’s killing has added to a rising death toll of young people allegedly targeted for their political views or digital activism.

This incident comes amid increased tensions between government forces and Gen Z activists who have used social media to call out corruption, inequality, and police excesses.

