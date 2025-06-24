Connect with us

US President Donald Trump.

World

Explainer: What You Need to Know About the Iran-Israel Ceasefire Brokered by Trump

The escalation began when Israel launched strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. The United States later joined the offensive, with President Trump authorising airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. In response, Iran fired volleys of missiles into southern Israel and at a U.S. military base in Qatar.

Published

1. What happened?
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Iran and Israel is now in effect, following nearly two weeks of heavy cross-border attacks that killed dozens and drew in multiple countries across the region.

2. What triggered the conflict?
3. What does the ceasefire involve?
The ceasefire, announced via Trump’s Truth Social account, follows a phased timeline:

  • Iran was to halt its attacks at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday.
  • Israel would follow 12 hours later at 16:00 GMT (7:00 p.m. local time).
  • If Israel maintained the truce for another 12 hours, the ceasefire would be considered fully in effect.

Trump described it as a path to ending what he called the “Twelve Day War.”

4. Was there more violence after the announcement?
Yes. Even as the ceasefire timeline approached, Iran launched deadly missile strikes on Beersheba, killing at least four. Israeli jets struck Tehran shortly after. Explosions were also reported in multiple Israeli cities due to drone and missile attacks.

5. What about the attack on the U.S. base in Qatar?
Iran also fired missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base, which houses U.S. troops. The Qatari Defence Ministry said all missiles were intercepted and no one was hurt. Qatar condemned the attack as a violation of its sovereignty. The strike drew condemnation from Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Morocco.

6. What’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank?
Fighting has continued. Israeli strikes in Gaza killed at least 43 people, including 13 civilians reportedly queuing for aid. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy near Ramallah.

7. How has the world responded?
The international community has cautiously welcomed the ceasefire but raised alarm over the high civilian toll. Global leaders are urging both sides to uphold the agreement and return to diplomatic negotiations for a long-term solution.

