Ex-Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi reinstated as DP Leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – The Democratic Party of Kenya has reinstated former Attorney General and Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi as its Party Leader.

The Party’s members National Executive Committee affirmed their confidence in Muturi as they unanimously resolved that he resume his with immediate effect.

Although reinstatement is subject to ratification by the National Delegates Convention, Muturi welcomed the decision, saying that it is a call to action to work to reposition the party for the future.

“A new chapter begins for the Democratic Party…. This decision is not just a personal honour, it is a call to action as we work together to rebuild, re-energize, and reposition our party for the future,” Muturi stated.

The Democratic Party announced it was severing ties with President Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance in March after Muturi sustained criticism of the government he was a part of, condemning abductions, including that of his son, allegedly carried out by State agents.

Muturi was subsequently fired from the Cabinet as President Ruto nominated immediate former Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku to replace him.