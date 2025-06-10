Elon Musk’s Starlink Set to Launch Internet Services in India Within Two Months

June 10 – Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, is expected to begin operations in India within the next two months after securing a licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last week.

Starlink becomes the third company to be granted approval by the DoT to offer satellite broadband services in the country, joining Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.

As part of its launch strategy, Starlink will offer customers a complimentary one-month trial with every device purchase, allowing users to test the service before committing to monthly payments.

Local media reports say the company has finalised its pricing model for the Indian market. The satellite dish required to access the service will retail at approximately ₹33,000, while the monthly unlimited data plan will be priced at ₹3,000.

Bridging the Digital Divide

Starlink aims to revolutionise internet connectivity in India’s remote and underserved areas, where traditional broadband infrastructure remains limited or entirely absent. By leveraging its low Earth orbit satellite constellation, the company promises to deliver high-speed internet access to previously unreachable locations.

ANI also reported that Starlink’s Indian pricing is in line with its regional strategy. In neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Bhutan, the device is similarly priced at ₹33,000.

Global Reach

Starlink currently operates in more than 100 countries, offering a range of plans tailored to residential and roaming users. In most regions, the service is available in two tiers: Residential Lite, designed for light usage and smaller households, and Residential, intended for larger homes with higher data demands.