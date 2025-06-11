Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre.

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Targets Salary Recovery as Officials Arrested Over Fake Academic Credentials

The suspects are from key public institutions including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), and the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11–The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested five individuals accused of fraudulently securing employment in public service using forged academic documents—setting the stage for not only criminal prosecution but also recovery of salaries and benefits paid out over the years.

According to the Commission, the suspects—some still in office and others former employees—used falsified academic qualifications to gain jobs or promotions, resulting in the illegal payout of tens of millions of shillings in public funds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the arrests were conducted on different dates and in multiple locations following investigations triggered by reports from members of the public and government agencies.

The suspects are from key public institutions including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC), and the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC).

Among those arrested is Priscah Osotsi, an Assistant Election Officer at IEBC, who allegedly forged a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management certificate from Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology. Vincent Tom Kemoli, an Assistant at NSDCC, is accused of forging a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work from the University of Nairobi to secure employment.

Margaret Wanja Muthui, a former Deputy Director of Supply Chain Management at KeRRA, allegedly used multiple forged degrees—including a Computer Science degree from JKUAT and a Business Administration degree from Kenya Methodist University—to gain and retain her position.

Other suspects include Elijah Muthoga Kirethi, a former driver at KMTC, who allegedly forged a KCSE certificate claiming he sat the 2003 exam at Muhoya High School, and Kelly Gichuri Muiruri, accused of presenting a fake KCSE certificate from Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School to gain employment at NCWSC.

The EACC confirmed it has submitted case files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which has approved criminal charges for forgery, uttering false documents, and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

In addition to criminal proceedings, the Commission said it will initiate civil recovery of all salaries, allowances, and benefits earned illegally. “This is public money that must be returned,” said Mohamud, warning that the Commission will pursue full financial accountability from the suspects.

The Commission further called on public institutions to strengthen vetting and verification of academic credentials during recruitment and promotion processes to prevent further abuse of public resources.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

(WATCH) Two witnesses heard loud screams from Albert Ojwang’s cell – IPOA

9 minutes ago

Headlines

Construction of Rironi-Mau Summit Road in August

President Ruto explained that the Rironi-Mau Summit Road would consist of four lanes from Rironi to Naivasha town as well as the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IG Kanja Apologizes Over ‘Suicide’ Claim in Ojwang death as Senators Demand Accountability

The IG admitted that the police’s initial statement, which alleged that Ojwang’ had fatally injured himself by banging his head against a wall, was...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Embassy calls for transparent probe into Albert Ojwang’s death

The Embassy extended its condolences to Ojwang’s family and friends, acknowledging the widespread concerns surrounding the circumstances of his death.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

4 Activists file petition to privately prosecute DIG Lagat

In the suit, Julius Ogogoh, Khelef Khalifa, Francis Auma and Peter Agoro want Lagat barred from accessing his office.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Camels Touted as a Key to Africa’s Nutrition and Economic Growth at Nairobi Forum

Camels, especially prized for their milk, are often the only source of nutrition for children in pastoralist communities where drought and food scarcity are...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges patience, cautions against speculation in Albert Ojwang probe

Ruto warned against rushing to conclusions, noting that doing so could undermine the investigative process.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA names 5 police officers involved in the arrest of Albert Ojwang’

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi told senators that Sergeant Sigei, Sergeant Wesley Kirui, and Police Constables Dennis Kinyani, Milton Mwanze, and Boniface Rabudo picked...

7 hours ago