EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre, Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC recovers over Sh39mn in illegal allowances from Treasury officials

The court ordered the recovery of the sum from two officials of the National Treasury, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu, who aquired he monies in the form of illegal and unauthorized allowances.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 6 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered Sh39,180,000 fraudulently paid to two officials of the National Treasury, Robert Theuri Murage and Doris Nafula Simiyu, in the form of illegal and unauthorized allowances.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday by Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court in Nairobi, the court found that the duo had illegally received public funds disguised as various allowances, including task force, extraneous, entertainment, facilitation, and other unspecified payments.

The court ordered Murage to repay Sh20,318,000.

Of this amount, EACC stated that Sh11,078,601 preserved in his Equity Bank account will be forfeited, while the remaining Sh9,239,398.17 is to be paid in cash.

Similarly, the court directed Simiyu to refund Sh18,862,000, with Sh8,953,988.74 preserved in her National Bank account forfeited, and the balance of Sh9,908,011.26 to be settled in cash.

“The judgment follows investigations by EACC, which began in July 2022 after the Commission received reports of misappropriation of public funds through irregular payments within the National Treasury,” EACC said Friday.

Overlapping allowances

Investigations revealed that between January 2020 and June 2022, the two officials received multiple and overlapping allowances without proper approval from the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Some of the allowances were based on outdated or revoked government circulars, while others were entirely unauthorized or duplicated.

The court reaffirmed that SRC advisories are binding under Article 230 of the Constitution and found that the two officials had knowingly engaged in a fraudulent scheme that resulted in their unjust enrichment at the expense of the public.

The anti-graft agency hailed the judgment as a major step in its efforts to recover stolen public funds and enforce accountability in the use of public resources.

“EACC remains committed to pursuing all cases of misuse of public funds and holding accountable those who breach public trust,” the anti-corruption watchdog affirmed.

