EACC recovers 12 land parcels worth Sh320mn in Kakamega and Bungoma

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jn 20 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered and surrendered to the rightful owners 12 parcels of prime public land, valued at Sh320 million, that had been illegally acquired in Kakamega and Bungoma counties.

These parcels, consisting of government houses, were acquired by private individuals in collusion with public officials.

The Commission is also pursuing 56 more parcels of land illegally acquired belonging to the State Department for Housing, Judiciary, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, Kenya Railways, and the National Treasury in the region.

Addressing a joint forum of members of the Regional, County, and Sub-County Security Committees from Western Kenya—comprising Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma, and Vihiga Counties—at Mumias Cultural Centre in Kakamega County, EACC Western Regional Manager, Eric Ngumbi revealed that there was increasing cases of land grabbing of public land in western Kenya by private developers who use the fraudulently acquired title deeds to secure loans.

The EACC Regional Manager urged the security chiefs to join efforts with EACC in tackling corruption and bribery at service delivery points which he termed as the biggest obstacle to service delivery.

Speaking at the forum, Western Regional Commissioner Samson Macharia urged administrative officers to take responsibility for ensuring efficient service in their areas of command.

The Regional Commissioner emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation in the fight against corruption, urging officers to collaborate with EACC in its investigations.

The forum, convened by the Western Regional Commissioner, brought together regional security chiefs, County Commissioners, County Police Commanders, and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to deliberate on national security matters.