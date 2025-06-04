Drama in court as suspect in MP Were’s murder threatens to kill prosecutor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 4 – There was drama in court on Wednesday after one the suspects in the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Ong’ondo Were threatened to kill the prosecutor handling the case.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) board member Ebel Ochieng made the threats after the prosecutor handling the case opposed them being granted bail.

Following this, Justice Diana Mochache denied the suspects bond.

“The Court heard from a court orderly that when the court had taken a break for the judge to give directions, one of the suspects, Ebel Ochieng Alias Dave Calo, reached out to the court orderly officer and inquired who the prosecutor was and threatened to kill him for opposing them being granted bail,” the ODPP stated.

The court directed Ochieng and two other suspects William Shigali and Edwin Odhiambo, to be remanded at the Nairobi Industrial Remand pending mental assessment.

Separately, two more suspects appeared before Milimani High Court to answer to charges of the murder.

The prosecution made an application to defer the plea pending a mental assessment of the suspects.

The two suspects, Isaac Kuria, alias Kush, and Allan Omondi Ogola, will be held at the Kamiti Prison pending mental assessment.

The case is scheduled for further mention for direction on June 18.

The Court also directed that all the suspects be taken to Mathari Hospital for mental assessment. reportedly occurred at the City Mortuary Roundabout along Ngong Road in Kilimani Sub-County, within Nairobi County.