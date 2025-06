NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam over the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang while in custody.

Also to be charged include police officers James Mukhwana and Peter Kimani.

Other suspects to be charged include John Gitau, Gin Abwao and Brian Njue.

Developing Story…