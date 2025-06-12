DP Kindiki: We Won’t Burden Kenyans with New Taxes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Kenyans will not be subjected to new taxes in the 2025/26 budget as the government looks for other ways of raising revenue without burdening them with extra fiscal demands.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza Administration is aware of the plight of Kenyans who have pleaded for reduction of the cost of living through friendlier financial policies.

Speaking on Thursday during an Empowerment Engagement for micro and small scale traders and Saccos at Mutomo in Kitui South Constituency, Kitui County, Prof. Kindiki assured Kenyans that the focus is on sealing leakages to avert wastages and pilferage.

“We have not added any new taxes in the 2025/26 budget that is being read in Parliament today (Thursday). We are sealing loopholes used by tax evaders and those who pilfer public funds thus dragging us behind in development,” he revealed.

Additionally, the government will deal with tax evaders who have denied the administration revenue for key development projects.

“We want to ensure that everyone pays tax that is due to the government and that tax is used prudently in developing our nation. We are also fighting corruption and misuse of public funds to ensure we have enough money for development,” DP declared.

While citing numerous development initiatives ongoing in Kitui County, Prof. Kindiki said the administration’s biggest concern is delivery of services, completion of roads, modern markets, water projects and the nation’s economic growth on top of other key priorities.

“We do not have time to waste, we are busy serving the people and developing the country because we know we have a date with them in 2027 and we are not planning to fail the political test ahead of us,” he added.

The DP promised the residents that government-funded projects in Kitui County will be completed as scheduled with more in the pipeline.

Presently, construction of Ikutha-Kanziko-Mutha-Mutomo Road is set to commence after tender was awarded. The tarmacking of Kyandula-Kamutei-Kwa Vonza will start soon as it is still under tendering process. Compensation of hundreds of residents displaced during construction of Kibwezi-Mutomo-Kitui Roads has been done after approval of Sh800 million.

The government will also construct modern markets in Mutomo, Ikutha, Mutha and Kamutei in Kitui South Constituency. In total, 13 new markets are underway in the County.

Electricity connection is being expanded with an additional allocation of Sh418 million to connect new 16,000 households in the region.

Construction of several affordable housing units is also going on in various sites including in Mutomo and Ikutha on top of thousands of units for colleges and technical institutions.

At the same time, Prof. Kindiki asked more Kenyans to register for SHA coverage saying it is one of the most comprehensive healthcare programs to ever be rolled out in the country.

“Over 23.6 million Kenyans have registered and we look forward to more because we want all Kenyans to be covered. I want to assure you that Taifa Care (SHA) is going to be the greatest success story of the Kenya Kwanza Administration,” he said.

The DP also called for preservation of Kitui South Game Reserve through prevention of illegal inhabitants.

Present were Farouk Kibet, MPs Rachel Nyamai Kaki (Kitui South), Vincent Musyoka Kawaya (Mwala), Caleb Mule (Machakos Town), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West), Joshua Mwalyo (Musinga), Titus Khamala (Lurambi), Innocent Mugabe (Likuyani), John Bwire (Taveta), Senator Tabitha Mutinda among others.