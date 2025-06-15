Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges Kenyans to guard country against political strife

The DP encouraged citizens to be patriotic and peacefully co-exist for the nation to prosper.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to love their country and jealously guard it against political strife and disunity propagated by those keen to destabilize the nation.

Speaking on Sunday during a Church Service at AIC Nairagie Enkare in Narok East, Narok County, the DP encouraged citizens to be patriotic and peacefully co-exist for the nation to prosper.

“We must love Kenya because it is our country. This is where God put all of us. Let us be patriotic. You might not agree with the leaders, but please pray for them,” he said.

The Deputy President said it is not mandatory to agree with the government’s policies or decisions welcoming criticism for it will aid in refining them.

“Pray for your leaders to succeed because if they succeed, the country will succeed, if they fail, the country fails. It is the foolish who will pray for the leaders and the country to fail,” he added.

While propping up the nation’s prosperity through key government interventions in various sectors of the economy, the DP said Kenya will be a land of growth and success not failure as falsely predicted by some prophets of doom.

“Kenya will not fail. Without fear of contradiction we have learnt painful lessons in the past, we have learned what negative ethnicity can do to a country. We will not go back,” he stated.

The DP said the administration remains focused on delivering its agenda and promises, requesting Kenyans to actively contribute to efforts to make the nation a better place than before.

“The government appreciates all shades of opinions by Kenyans. We are a listening government. We don’t mind criticism; it is part of our job description. We are ready to listen in order to be better. What we are against is attempts to bring down the country through divisive rhetoric and tribal hatred,” he added.

