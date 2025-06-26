DP Kindiki slams envoys and politicians for inciting youth leading to destruction during protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has slammed envoys and politicians for inciting the youth leading to the violent chaos observed during Wednesday’s Gen Z-led protests that Amnesty International says left at least 16 people dead and over 400 injured.

Speaking during his tour of the Ukambani region Thursday, the Deputy President wondered if destruction during protests is what they intended by encouraging the Gen Z to ‘exercise their rights’.

He accused foreign diplomats and political leaders of emboldening the protests through what he termed as irresponsible rhetoric.

“There are envoys and diplomats who told the young people that they had a right to exercise their rights as they pleased and no one could stop them,” he said.

“I want to ask those envoys and political leaders whose statements incited our young people what they saw yesterday, the destruction witnessed is that what they wanted? Is that what they were looking for?”

While acknowledging the constitutional right to protest, Kindiki faulted the leaders who, he said, failed to caution against violence.

“We will not interfere or curtail the freedom of opinion and expression, the freedom of the media and thought,” he said. “But we will not allow anyone to descend our country into mayhem.”

The Deputy President decried the scale of destruction, loss of life, and attacks on both public and private institutions, warning that the government will not permit a repeat of the chaos.

“What we witnessed yesterday was the most violent and anarchist day in the history of our country since the 2007/08 post-election violence. It was shameful. The loss of lives, destruction of public and private property, wanton looting, and destruction of private businesses was unprecedented,” he stated.

He assured Kenyans that the government would take decisive measures to prevent any further descent into disorder, warning that Wednesday’s events marked a critical turning point.

“We will not allow ever again what happened yesterday to be repeated. We cannot allow our country to slide into anarchy, lawlessness, and chaos. We will do whatever it takes to protect our country,” he said.

The Deputy President reiterated that the government remains committed to upholding fundamental rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

He also disclosed that the government is assessing the full extent of the damage, revealing that police stations were among the targets attacked, with firearms and ammunition reportedly stolen raising concerns about the possible presence of organized elements within the unrest.

“Police stations were burnt and guns and ammunition stolen. That confirms there were other hidden and ulterior intentions greater than what many people thought,” he emphasized.