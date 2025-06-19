DP Kindiki pushes Cabinet to deliver ‘tangible’ results in the second half of Ruto’s term

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19— Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on government officials to shift focus from planning to tangible delivery as the Kenya Kwanza administration reaches its midterm point.

DP Kindiki emphasized the need for honest introspection on the government’s performance, particularly in implementing the ambitious pledges made during the 2022 General Election campaign.

“This administration was elected at a critical point in terms of the nation’s economic situation,” Kindiki said Thursday during the third National Executive Retreat at the KCB Leadership Centre in Karen.

“We were elected on a very popular agenda, which was to create an inclusive economy, an economy that brings onboard everyone where the prosperity of the country is shared across economic classes.”

He acknowledged growing public scrutiny over the pace and direction of government programs, saying it is a natural consequence of the “radical, daring, and bold” commitments the administration made.

“At this point, it is no longer about planning or rationalization. It is about delivery and impact. We must ask ourselves: how far have we come in terms of the brick and mortar of the nation’s development — the policies, programs, and projects?”

The Deputy President further stressed the importance of involving all stakeholders in the national development agenda, noting that public engagement and ownership are crucial for long-term success.

Communication also emerged as a key area of concern, with Kindiki urging government agencies to enhance transparency and public understanding of ongoing initiatives.

“We are also asking ourselves how effectively we have communicated what we are doing,” he said.

Highlighting key focus areas, the Deputy President cited agriculture, healthcare, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), the digital superhighway, and the creative economy as pillars that must deliver measurable results before the next election cycle.

In his speech, President William Ruto stated that his focus is not on the 2027 general elections but on fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans during the 2022 campaign period.

He described his government’s “pro-people policies” as tangible proof of the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda at work.

He expressed satisfaction with the difficult decisions the government had made to turn around the country’s fortunes, saying they have been successful and are paying dividends.

The Head of State commended the government’s performance so far but pointed out that there was need to do more to accelerate the delivery of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

“We are here to reflect on where we came from, where we are and agree on the future. We should know that failure is not an option,” President Ruto said.

The Cabinet Retreat is being held to assess progress on government priorities, identify gaps, and recalibrate strategies for the remaining half of President William Ruto’s term.