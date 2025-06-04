Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki dismisses claims of fallout with Mbarire

The deputy president reassured residents that his relationship with Governor Mbarire and the people of Embu remains strong and unshaken.

Published

EMBU, Kenya, June 4 — Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed reports of a political fallout between him and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, terming the claims as baseless and misleading.

Speaking on Wednesday during the National Macadamia Conference 2025 held at Embu University Grounds, the deputy president reassured residents that his relationship with Governor Mbarire and the people of Embu remains strong and unshaken.

He clarified that there is no friction whatsoever between him and the county boss.

“I saw there was some politician trying to create problems. They are neither here nor there,” the Deputy President said without naming the politician.

“Anyone who knows me and understands the deep friendships and ties I have with the leaders and people of Embu cannot imagine there could be the slightest issue between us.”

Kindiki emphasized that Embu is like home to him and urged residents to ignore any attempts to sow division.

To further dispel speculation, the deputy president conveyed greetings from Governor Mbarire, explaining her absence from the event.

“She couldn’t be with us because the President has convened a meeting at State House at 2:00 p.m. on livestock vaccination with all governors,” he said. “She couldn’t attend this event and still make it back in time. That’s also why the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary is not here.”

Kindiki assured the public that there is no cause for concern, stating that both he and Mbarire remain united in serving the people of Embu.

 “Other than that, we are doing very well, and she will come and say that herself. So, there is no problem,” he said.

Kindiki had on Wednesday morning disclosed that he had met Mbarire this morning met Embu and the County Assembly Majority Leader Peter Muriithi to discuss status of national government projects in the area and interventions to protect key agricultural values chains including tea, coffee, macadamia and cathus edulis (Muguuka).

The DP’s remarks follow claims of a rift between him and Mbarire, who is also the UDA national chairperson.

Mbarire had publicly criticised certain national government officials, accusing them of undermining her leadership.

Speaking during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Embu County on June 1, 2025, Mbarire alleged that some officials had been holding political meetings behind her back in attempts to destabilise her.

“These officials who are in government are disrespecting me, and they pretend the know Embu politics better than us, I am warning them to stop, or else I will expose them,” she warned.

“I am a leader by my own right, and you will respect me and all the leaders in Embu county.”

