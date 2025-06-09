Digital rights must be protected as human rights to ensure freedom of expression: Maraga on Albert Ojwang’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga says digital rights must be protected as human rights to ensure freedom of expression.

While expressing concern over Social Media influencer Albert Ojwang’s death in his cell, Maraga observed that “these are not isolated incidents but a pattern of repression and the use of fear to suppress constitutional provisions.”

“Our goal to reset the nation to the rule of law; to rebuild our institutions; and to restore humanity is undying. I call on the relevant authorities to uphold the Constitution and act swiftly, transparently, and justly in addressing these grave matters,” he stated.

He pointed out that the death of Albert Ojwang’ which occurred in police custody is part of a constant wave of State-sponsored violence against young Kenyans.

“Media reports indicate that he was arrested over social media posts of a story on alleged grand corruption linked to Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Langat. Albert was held at Central Police Station, Nairobi, without being formally booked which is a violation of due process that raises serious legal and moral questions,” he stated.

He further downplayed the explanation by the National Police Service claiming that Ojwang injured himself in the police cells, by hitting his head on the wall.

“Albert’s death is a stark and painful reminder of the dangers faced by Kenyans who express dissent and the deadly consequences when state power goes unchecked,” he stated.