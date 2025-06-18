DIG Lagat Summoned by IPOA Over Ojwang’ Murder in police custody

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jun 18- The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has summoned the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat, requiring him to appear before its investigations team to record a statement in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of Albert Ojwang’ in police custody.

A secondary school teacher and blogger, Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay County on June 6 over alleged defamation of DIG Lagat.

He was transported more than 350 kilometres to Nairobi’s Central Police Station, where he was found dead two days later.

“Having found basis, IPOA has issued summons to the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat to appear before the Authority’s investigations team to record a statement,” IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan said.

The Authority confirmed Wednesday that 20 police officers, including the station’s Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Inspector Samuel Ng’ang’a, have recorded statements.

Inspector Ng’ang’a was arrested on Tuesday, and is currently detained at Muthaiga Police Station.

Two other officers — Chief Inspector Samson Talaam (OCS, Central Police Station) and Police Constable James Mukhwana — have already been arraigned in court.

Additionally, IPOA reported that four civilians have also been brought before court. Among them is Kelvin Mutisya Mutava, accused of tampering with CCTV footage, and three others — Brian Mwaniki Njue, Collins Karani, and Gin Ammitou — who were fellow inmates on the day Ojwang’ died.

On Monday DIG Lagat finally bowed to pressure and stepped aside to allow for independent investigations into the murder of blogger Ojwang in police custody.

Lagat announced his resignation in a statement, saying he was relinquishing his role in order to protect the integrity of the probe.

“I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations,” he stated, handing over to his deputy until completion of the investigations.

However, civil society leaders, lawyers, and political figures dismissed his stepping aside as cosmetic and have upped the calls for his immediate arrest and prosecution.

On Tuesday a section of Kenyans staged protests in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kwale where they intensified calls for Lagat’s resignation.

IPOA has submitted miscellaneous applications seeking extended detention of all suspects to facilitate the completion of investigations.

As part of its efforts, the Authority has also applied for mobile phone data of key persons of interest from service providers, and seized DVR footage from the police station — now under forensic analysis along with biological samples sent to the Government Chemist.