Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat stepped aside on June 16, 2025 to facilitate investigations into the murder of Blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Top stories

DIG Lagat Steps Aside Amid Pressure Over Blogger Ojwang’s Death in Custody

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Lagat said he was stepping aside “in the interest of transparency and integrity of the investigative process,” and pledged full cooperation with the authorities conducting the probe.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat has finally bowed to pressure and stepped aside to allow for independent investigations into the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Lagat announced his resignation in a statement, saying he was relinquishing his role in order to protect the integrity of the probe.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations,” he stated, handing over to his deputy until completion of the investigations.

The move comes after intense public pressure and repeated calls for his resignation by civil society, political leaders and members of the public following the murder of Ojwang who had been arrested over a social media post criticising Lagat.

Ojwang was reported dead a day after his detention at Nairobi’s Central Police Station where he is believed to have been tortured to death.

A police report initially claimed he collapsed in custody, but an independent autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries—evidence consistent with a violent assault.

Lagat, who had remained silent since the incident, also offered his condolences to the family. “I offer immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss,” he said.

He pledged to cooperate fully with the authorities conducting the probe. “I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident.”

President William Ruto, while commenting last week, had condemned Ojwang’s death and said all perpetrators, whether civilian or in uniform, would be held accountable. Several police officers and three civilian detainees have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is leading the investigation, which includes a forensic review of tampered CCTV footage from the police station where Ojwang was held.

At least three senior police officers—including Samson Talam, the Officer Commanding Nairobi Central Police Station—a constable and a CCTV technician have been arrested in connection with the case.

In a further breakthrough, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) arrested three civilian detainees—Gin Ammitou Abwao, Collins Karani Ireri and Brian Mwaniki Njue—allegedly used by police officers to torture Ojwang while in custody.

Violent protests erupted in Nairobi last week as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Albert Ojwang. The protests, which began peacefully outside the Central Police Station, quickly escalated into clashes with anti-riot police.

Also Read:

“What Did My Son Do to Lagat?” – Father of Slain Blogger Demands Justice as Public Fury Grows
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

CAPITAL FM EDITORIAL

EDITORIAL: Justice for Albert Ojwang Must Be Swift, Transparent and Uncompromising

In any functioning democracy, Mr. Lagat would have resigned by now. His continued presence in office is a stain on our national values and...

52 minutes ago

Top stories

“What Did My Son Do to Lagat?” – Father of Slain Blogger Demands Justice as Public Fury Grows

"I came to Nairobi with a title deed to secure release of my son, and I will leave with a death certificate"

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IPOA seeks to detain Central OCS Talaam for 21 days in probe over Albert Ojwang’s murder

IPOA filed an application at the Milimani Law Courts, stating the need for extension of time to allow detectives complete their investigations.

4 hours ago

crime

Muturi wants Ruto to suspend DIG Lagat amid probe over Ojwang’s murder in custody

Muturi noted that in July 2024, President Ruto convinced then-Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to resign following weeks of violent protests against proposed...

4 hours ago

World

Central OCS Due in Court Over Blogger Ojwang’s Murder as Pressure Mounts on DIG Lagat To Resign

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Nairobi Central Police Station’s Officer Commanding Station (OCS), Samson Talam, is expected to appear before the Milimani Law Courts...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges politicians not to use Albert Ojwang’s death for personal gains

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 – Politicians in the country have been warned against using the untimely death of blogger Albert Ojwang in a police...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja: Justice for Ojwang, But No Room for Violence or Destruction of Property

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has strongly condemned the recent destruction of property during protests in Nairobi, urging Kenyans to...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Charlene Ruto Calls for Generational Ceasefire after murder of Albert Ojwang

Charlene expressed deep sorrow and introspection in the wake of the incident, describing the loss as both painful and deeply troubling.

2 days ago