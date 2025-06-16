DIG Lagat Steps Aside Amid Pressure Over Blogger Ojwang’s Death in Custody

NAIROBI, Kenya June 16 – Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat has finally bowed to pressure and stepped aside to allow for independent investigations into the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang in police custody.

Lagat announced his resignation in a statement, saying he was relinquishing his role in order to protect the integrity of the probe.

“I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations,” he stated, handing over to his deputy until completion of the investigations.

The move comes after intense public pressure and repeated calls for his resignation by civil society, political leaders and members of the public following the murder of Ojwang who had been arrested over a social media post criticising Lagat.

Ojwang was reported dead a day after his detention at Nairobi’s Central Police Station where he is believed to have been tortured to death.

A police report initially claimed he collapsed in custody, but an independent autopsy revealed blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression and multiple soft tissue injuries—evidence consistent with a violent assault.

Lagat, who had remained silent since the incident, also offered his condolences to the family. “I offer immense condolences to the family of Mr. Albert Ojwang for their great loss,” he said.

He pledged to cooperate fully with the authorities conducting the probe. “I undertake to provide any support that may be required of me during the investigations of the unfortunate incident.”

President William Ruto, while commenting last week, had condemned Ojwang’s death and said all perpetrators, whether civilian or in uniform, would be held accountable. Several police officers and three civilian detainees have since been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) is leading the investigation, which includes a forensic review of tampered CCTV footage from the police station where Ojwang was held.

At least three senior police officers—including Samson Talam, the Officer Commanding Nairobi Central Police Station—a constable and a CCTV technician have been arrested in connection with the case.

In a further breakthrough, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) arrested three civilian detainees—Gin Ammitou Abwao, Collins Karani Ireri and Brian Mwaniki Njue—allegedly used by police officers to torture Ojwang while in custody.

Violent protests erupted in Nairobi last week as hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Albert Ojwang. The protests, which began peacefully outside the Central Police Station, quickly escalated into clashes with anti-riot police.

