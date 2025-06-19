DIG Lagat records statement with IPOA over Albert Ojwang’s death

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat on Thursday recorded a statement at the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) in a 3-hour session over the killing of influencer Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Lagat had been summoned for the grilling sessions which are part of the probe into the clobbering and strangulation of Ojwang.

Ojwang was killed on June 7 while in custody at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Lagat was accompanied by a lawyer when he arrived at the IPOA offices at about midday Thursday for a session that lasted over three hours.

Those handling the case said they will subject the statement to further scrutiny before they know the way forward.

He had complained in a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations about the posts on X which were deemed malicious.

The death of Ojwang has caused a huge public uproar and forced Lagat to step aside from his duties pending investigations.

IPOA chairman Isaak Hassan said that as of Wednesday June 18 a total of 20 police officers including the Central Police Station Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS), inspector Samuel Ng’ang’a have recorded statements, with two of them including OCS Samson Talaam, and constable James Mukhwana having been arraigned.

They were all detained for two weeks pending the outcome of the probe.

Ng’ang’a was arrested Tuesday and produced at the Kahawa West Law Courts before being detained at Muthaiga Police Station.

Similarly, Hassan said, civilians Kelvin Mutisya Mutava who allegedly interfered with the CCTV footage and three others namely Brian Mwaniki Njue, Collins Karani, and Gin Ammitou, who were inmates at the Central Police Station on the material day, were presented in various courts.

They are detained for 14 days pending an investigation.

Hassan said they wanted to hear the side of Lagat.

He said the Authority made a miscellaneous application to mobile service providers to supply it with mobile phone data for persons of interest, to help in the investigations into the murder of Ojwang.

For instance, they want to establish if Lagat communicated with any of the officers involved in the arrest or murder of Ojwang before or after the incident.

Further, the seized DVR footage from Central Police Station and biological samples supplied to the Government Chemist are currently under analysis.

To expedite the investigations IPOA has been working collaboratively with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) and IPOA is confident that by early next week, the investigation file with a recommendation to charge various suspects will be ready.

“The Authority appeals for calm and assures Kenyans that in the quest for justice in this matter,there will be no sacred cows. Anyone found culpable will be prosecuted.”

The grilling of Lagat marked the first time a senior police officer is being investigated by the authority since its formation in 2012.

Lagat is the one who complained to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on June 4 about posts that had been made on X on his reputation prompting the investigations.

Ojwang was picked from his Homabay home and brought to Nairobi where he was killed while in cells.

Lagat had on Monday stepped aside following pressure over the death of Ojwang pending investigations.

He said he was sorry for the death of Ojwang.

“In the good and conscious thought of my role and responsibilities as The Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Service, and in view of the ongoing investigations on the unfortunate incident of the death of Mr Albert Ojwang, I have today opted to step aside from the office of the Deputy Inspector General – Kenya Police Service pending completion of investigations.”