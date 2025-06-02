Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Death toll in Nigeria floods hits more than 200, officials say

There are still 500 people missing in the town in north-central Niger State, as a search mission continues.

Published

The death toll after deadly floods hit the Nigerian town of Mokwa on Thursday has risen to more than 200, officials say.

There are still 500 people missing in the town in north-central Niger State, as a search mission continues.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The deputy chairman of Mokwa Local Government, Musa Kimboku, told the BBC that rescue efforts have ceased because authorities no longer believe anyone could still be alive.

The floods, said to be worst in the area for 60 years, swept through the towns of Tiffin Maza and Anguwan Hausawa after a bout of torrential rain.

In an effort to prevent disease in the area, authorities will soon start to dig out corpses buried underground, Mokwa’s district head Muhammadu Aliyu said.

Recounting scenes of catastrophe, local residents told the BBC that they saw their homes and family members get washed away.

One man, Adamu Yusuf, lost his wife and newborn baby.

“I watched helplessly as water washed away my family. I survived because I could swim,” he told the BBC.

Another resident, Saliu Sulaiman, said the floods had left him homeless and destroyed some of his cash business profits.

“I lost at least $1,500 to the floods. It was the proceeds from the sale of my farm produce the previous day. I contemplated going back into the room to get it, but the pressure of the water scared me.”

On Sunday, the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) announced it had started the process of providing relief packages to people affected.

The agency added in a post on Facebook that roads and bridges were also affected by the flood, which has had a knock-on effect on the local economy and traffic.

The Nigerian Red Cross also released a statement on Friday saying the floods had caused “significant loss of life and widespread distress”.

Floods are not uncommon during the Nigerian rainy season, which lasts from April until October.

In 2024, Nigeria experienced flooding from heavy rain which caused deaths and drove people from their homes.

There was also severe flooding in 2022, when more than 600 people died and 1.3 million were displaced.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Nigerian government sues senator over assassination claims

Weeks before, Akpoti-Uduaghan had accused the senate president of sexually harassing her - an allegation he has also denied.

May 23, 2025

Africa

Meta threatens to cut off Facebook in Nigeria over huge fines

Last year, three Nigerian oversight agencies imposed fines on the US-based social media giant totalling more than $290m (£218m) for violating various laws and...

May 3, 2025

Africa

Nigerian bandit kingpin and 100 followers killed

Gwaska Dankarami was said to have been a high-value target who reportedly served as second-in-command to an Islamic State-linked leader.

April 13, 2025

Africa

Nigeria bans airing of song criticising president

Released earlier in the week, the song has gained a lot of attention on social media in Nigeria and has sparked debate regarding the...

April 11, 2025

Africa

Suspected gunmen attacks kill 52 in Nigeria

The motive for the latest bloodshed is unknown. Bokkos is one of the most frequently attacked areas in Nigeria's Plateau State, which is in...

April 6, 2025

Africa

Seventeen children burnt to death in Nigeria school fire

Several other pupils were injured and rushed to health centres in the town of Kauran Namoda, Zamfara state, for treatment.

February 6, 2025

World

Major highway partly collapses as Australian floods worsen

The torrential rainfall in the state's north has claimed one life so far and forced thousands to flee their homes, with communities in Townsville,...

February 3, 2025

County News

Weatherman Forecasts Mixed Rainfall Patterns for March-May 2025 Season

The forecast suggests that the Lake Victoria Basin, South Rift Valley, and parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley will likely receive...

January 29, 2025