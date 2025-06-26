Deadly Ol-Kalou protest leaves 35 govt vehicles, 11 motorcycles torched

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 26 — National and county government assets of a yet to be ascertained amount went up in flames on Wednesday in Ol-Kalou town following a chaotic confromtation between police officer and protesters.

The confrontation between law enforcement and protesters marking the first annivesary of June 25 protest in the capital of Nyandarua County saw thirty-five vehicles and eleve motircycles torched.

Protesters also set ablaze several offices in a compound housing the offices of an Assistat County Commissioner.

The protests, led largely by Gen Z activists, had begun as peaceful candlelit processions in various towns across the country to mark one year since the June 25, 2024 demonstrations that left scores dead during anti-Finance Bill protests.

The Ol-Kalou protests however escalated after one of the demonstrators was shot dead by police.

The killing triggered widespread anger, with protesters turning on government infrastructure.

They torched the Ol-Kalou Police Station and government vehicles parked within the Nyandarua Assistant County Commissioner’s compound.

The destruction extended late into the night. Twenty-six vehicles belonging to the Nyandarua County Government and nine from the national government were reduced to shells.

Eleven motorbikes owned by the county and seven by the national government were also set ablaze.

Protesters continued their rampage, targeting additional government properties including the Registrar of Persons office, a public library, and the Nyandarua County Security Enforcement office.

Mounting anger

Tension remained high in Ol-Kalou throughout the night. Some government workers locked themselves in their offices for safety until around 9.30 pm, when calm was eventually restored.

A group of journalists also remained holed up inside Trinity FM offices for hours.

A resident who requested anonymity attributed the unrest to a buildup of public frustration over police brutality and systemic injustices.

“A woman miscarried while in custody at Rwanyambo Police Post, a man allegedly committed suicide at Turasha Police Station on Monday night, and now another person has been shot dead during peaceful protests. This buildup must be the cause of yesterday’s chaos,” the resident said.

Nyandarua Governor Moses Kiarie Badilisha, who toured the affected areas, condemned the violence and warned that the losses would significantly impact county operations.

“This is a major blow to public service delivery. The loss of these assets will paralyze essential services to the people,” he said.

Governor Badilisha urged protesters to refrain from violence, warning that destruction of public assets risks undermining the legitimacy of their demands.

He called for a thorough and independent investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

In Nyeri County, four people were confirmed dead and twenty-seven others injured following violent clashes with police.

Two of the fatalities were reported in Karatina town, one in Nyeri town, and another in Othaya.

Tensions rose after protesters in Nyeri looted a Naivas Supermarket outlet and clashed with police in running battles that left several businesses vandalized and sparked fears that more victims may have died within the supermarket premises.