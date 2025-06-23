DCP launch to be held on July 7 in Maa land, Gachagua declares

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Democracy for Citizens Party will be launched on July 7.

Speaking during a meeting with grassroots leaders from Kajiado, Narok, and Samburu, Gachagua asked them to help find a venue after the government denied the party access to Kasarani Indoor Arena.

He urged the Maa community to unite and form the next government.

Explaining to them the reason behind his difference with William Ruto that led to his impeachment, Gachagua has said the president betrayed him and the Mt. Kenya region despite him investing to support the president in the 2022 general elections.

The former DP has also added that the straw that broke the camels back was the finance bill 2024 and the subsequent killings of the Gen-Z during the last years demonstrations which he vehemently opposed against his bosses wish.

He also stated that he will be joining other opposition leading lights in popularising their movement in Gusii region.

“On June 30, I will be in Narok. I will be together with Kalonzo, Matiangi and others, we will stop to recieve the greetings of the people of Narok, as we head to Kisii for Matiangi’s official homecoming,” Gachagua told more than 500 ground mobilizers who had visited his Wamunyoro home.