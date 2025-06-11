Connect with us

DCI Amin Mohammed.

DCI Names Central OCS Tallam as Prime Suspect in Blogger Ojwang’s Death

Ojwang’ died on the night of June 7, just hours after being transported from Homa Bay County and detained at Central Police Station. His arrest followed allegations that he operated a social media account that published critical posts about Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 11 The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mohamed Amin, has named the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Nairobi’s Central Police Station as the main suspect in the death of teacher and social media influencer Albert Omondi Ojwang’.

Appearing before the Senate on Tuesday, Amin told lawmakers that evidence gathered so far points to OCS Benjamin Talam as the officer most responsible for what transpired the night Ojwang’ died in custody.

“From the totality of things, he should be treated as a prime suspect in the matter,” Amin said, confirming that Talam failed to properly book the suspect into the station, a decision he described as critical to the investigation.

Ojwang’ died on the night of June 7, just hours after being transported from Homa Bay County and detained at Central Police Station. His arrest followed allegations that he operated a social media account that published critical posts about Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

Amin confirmed that the original complaint against Ojwang’ was filed by DIG Lagat, but in his personal capacity as a private citizen.

“I wish to confirm that, just like any other citizen, the DIG filed his complaint with the DCI concerning serious allegations that he believed affected his integrity. His only recourse was to report to the DCI for investigation,” Amin explained. He insisted that the Deputy IG did not interfere with the investigation in any way.

Ojwang’ was booked at the station at 9:32 p.m., and Amin said available records show he appeared to be in a normal condition at the time. The DCI boss defended the transfer from Homa Bay to Nairobi, noting that the alleged cybercrime was believed to have been committed in Nairobi, hence the jurisdiction.

“For this particular matter, we believe the offence was committed in Nairobi. That is why the deceased was transported from Homa Bay to Nairobi,” Amin stated.

He further claimed that Ojwang’ was treated with dignity during the journey, was offered refreshments at a stop in Narok, and was allowed to speak to his wife upon arrival at Central Police Station.

“He spoke to his wife before being placed in the cells,” Amin told the Senate.

Amin said the officers who transported Ojwang’ remain on active duty but are available to be questioned. “If investigations establish that they were involved in the killing, then the law should take its course,” he added.

A post-mortem conducted on Ojwang’s body revealed he died from blunt force trauma to the head, neck compression, and multiple bruises — findings that contradicted initial police reports suggesting suicide.

