Dairy farmers in Western Kenya decry challenges accessing AI

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 30 — Dairy farmers in Western Kenya have decried difficulties in accessing Artificial Insemination (AI) services for their animals, hindering efforts to boost milk production in the region.

Suzan Ouma, who manages Moo and More Dairy Farm in Butula, Busia County, says farmers rely on private extension service providers, who sometimes deliver the wrong semen or use expired samples on their dairy cows.

“That is the major challenge we have here in this region. Sometimes, the provider can inject your dairy animal with expired semen—even after you’ve paid,” she said.

Ouma added that she has often been forced to blacklist certain service providers due to poor services that put her animals at risk.

She noted that the high number of repeat inseminations is costly to farmers and can only be addressed if the government provides readily available and trusted extension officers.

“There are no storage facilities for the semen, and the cost—at Sh3,500—is expensive for farmers, especially in cases where repeat procedures are needed,” she said.

Her call to the county and national governments is to establish AI centres in the region to make services affordable and contribute to national agricultural growth.

Speaking at her farm during a community field day on dairy farming, Ouma said she is willing to offer her farm as a model centre to help other farmers access AI services at subsidized rates.

“It is our wish that the government steps in to end the malpractices in the AI field, which have led to widespread distrust among farmers,” she added.

Her concerns were echoed by several young farmers who gathered at her farm for an all-day training session conducted by experts from across the country.

Youth-led agriculture

Peter Bwire, a dairy farmer with 17 cows, urged the government to address the sector’s challenges, especially as more youth take up agriculture.

“I’ve visited Moo and More Dairy Farm, and I’m learning a lot that will help improve my own farm,” he said.

Bwire said six of his cows currently produce between 10 to 20 litres of milk each per day. However, he emphasized the need to enhance AI services and ensure the availability of quality semen.

“You call the inseminators, but sometimes they’re not available, or the semen you need isn’t in stock. Meanwhile, your cow is on heat, and the delay becomes a big loss,” he said.

He also highlighted the menace of ticks and tsetse flies in the region, noting that these pests often lead to the sudden death of dairy animals and must be addressed by the government.

Area MP Joseph Oyula echoed these concerns, saying many farmers are abandoning dairy farming due to the challenges.

“The county government should spray surrounding forests to help keep farmers’ livestock safe from tsetse flies,” he said.

Oyula noted the region has great potential in dairy farming, but both levels of government must act swiftly to tackle the emerging obstacles.

“Milk production can increase significantly if the farmers are supported. They are ready and willing to scale up production,” he said.

He praised the high turnout of locals during the field day at Ouma’s farm, calling it a positive step toward agricultural empowerment.

Ouma reiterated her willingness to partner with the Busia County Government to use her farm as a demonstration site for other farmers.

Fodder conservation

The three-year-old farm now has 30 dairy animals, including 20 milking cows producing 400 litres of milk daily.

“We process half of the milk to make yoghurt and maziwa mala; the rest we sell to the community,” said Ouma.

She also said the farm practices climate-smart agriculture by using cow dung to generate electricity through a biogas system.

“We are trying to reduce electricity costs, which are very high, while also being environmentally conscious,” she noted.

Experts at the event focused on fodder conservation, identifying it as one of the key challenges for dairy farmers in the region.

Farmers often feed their animals crop residues left after harvesting.

“There is no way you will increase milk production if you continue feeding your cows on maize and groundnut leftovers. They get no nutrients,” said Ouma.

Paul Mambo, a dairy consultant, trained farmers on silage-making, noting that fodder accounts for about 70 per cent of dairy farming costs.

“If the government can supply farmers with hybrid crops like maize and sorghum, they will be able to make quality silage,” he said.