NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya unveils career progression guidelines for civilian staff

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Defense Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya on Thursday unveiled the first ever career progression guidelines for civilian staff cadres domiciled at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) at a colorful ceremony held at Moi Air Base (MAB), Nairobi.

The unveiling of the guidelines for five cadres (lecturers; instructors; safety equipment technicians and technologists; aircraft service technicians and technologists; and morticians and assistant morticians) marks a major milestone in the Ministry’s efforts to enhance its human capital management.

As MOD’s mandate and scope expand, in line with Kenya’s evolving development and national security priorities, the Ministry recognises the long overdue need to ensure that non-uniformed staff have clear career progression pathways to guarantee them fullfiling professional lives.

For many years, several MOD civilian staff cadres served with commitment and resilience without clear career progression pathways leading to stagnation, uncertainty, and limited professional advancement.

To consolidate all these efforts, MOD is developing a comprehensive Defence Civilian Staff Policy to optimise the contribution of non-uniformed staff in the delivery of the Ministry’s constitutional mandate of safeguarding Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru, Kenya Air Force Commander Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed, Public Service Commission (PSC) Deputy CEO Mr John Muriungi as well as MOD staff and management led by Secretary for Administration Mr Isaac Masinde among other senior military and government officials.

