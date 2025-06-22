CS Ruku urges the youth to embrace dialogue Ahead of Wednesday Gen Z Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – Cabinet Secretary for Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Geoffrey Ruku, has urged young Kenyans particularly Gen Z to express their grievances through dialogue and peaceful engagement rather than destructive protests.

Speaking in Embu County during an interdenominational church service at Maria Consolata Iriamurai Parish and Mung’ethu, Ruku acknowledged the rising frustrations among youth but cautioned against turning protests into platforms for violence or vandalism.

“Our youth are speaking, and we must listen. But we cannot solve problems by destroying what we’ve built. Dialogue, not destruction, is what will move this country forward,” Ruku said.

With nationwide protests expected next week, largely mobilized by GenZ to commemorate victims of the June 25th protests last year, Ruku warned against political opportunism and tribal incitement.

He accused opposition figures, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of attempting to exploit public unrest for ethnic mobilisation.

“There are leaders trying to divide this nation along tribal lines. But the youth are not asking for tribal alliances they are asking for justice, jobs, and good governance. That’s where we must focus,” he said.

Ruku outlined several development gains made under the Kenya Kwanza administration, noting that previously marginalized regions like Mbeere were now receiving long-overdue investments.

He pointed to the KSh 2 billion water supply project in the area, with KSh 600 million already committed, as well as ongoing infrastructure upgrades like the Kiritiri-Kiambere road and the Kamburu bulk water project.

He pointed out that the government has recruited 76,000 teachers over the last two years and is targeting an additional 24,000 by December 2025. Other key initiatives include the expansion of electricity connectivity, construction of classrooms and markets, and the rollout of more Huduma Centres to improve service delivery.

“We must show the youth that government works. And to do that, public servants must remain impartial, responsive, and dedicated to serving all Kenyans equally,” Ruku added.

He urged leaders across the political divide to prioritize unity and development, reminding them that the next election cycle is still two years away.

“This is not the season for politics. It’s the season to work,” he said.

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi emphasized the need for political sobriety during this volatile period.

Former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion applauded Ruku’s people-centered leadership and condemned divisive narratives, urging leaders to uphold the spirit of national unity.

Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge (Kururia) pledged continued collaboration with government to support grassroots development, while Laikipia West MP Wachira Karani criticized opposition leaders for offering criticism without tangible solutions.

Mbeere South MP Eng. Nebart Muriuki reaffirmed the region’s support for President William Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, encouraging young people to reject tribal politics and channel their energy into nation-building.

“We hear you. We see you. Let us build togethernot tear down our country,” Muriuki said.