NATIONAL NEWS

CS Ruku Condemns Political Balkanization, Vows to Expand Youth Internship Program

CS Ruku called on Kenyans to reject political balkanization and support President William Ruto’s administration, especially its youth empowerment programs.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has lashed out at individuals he accuses of inciting young people along tribal lines, warning that such actions are undermining national unity and sabotaging government efforts to create jobs for the youth.

“Let’s support the President and this government. Those who are inciting the young people through tribal grouping and balkanization Kenya is one nation, one people, and one national flag,” the CS stated.

He emphasized that the government is focused on securing the future of the country’s youth through job creation, citing the Affordable Housing Program as a key avenue for employment.

“My firstborn is 18 years old. This is a young man I love, a young man like many others in this country.That’s why the country has a housing plan to ensure work for the youth through the Affordable Housing Program is made possible,”Ruku said.

The Public Service Cabinet Secretary also disclosed that President Ruto had instructed his ministry to strengthen national internship programs.

He said 5,000 young people have already enrolled, with plans underway to expand the initiative to accommodate over 50,000 by December this year.

“The President has instructed me as the Minister of Public Service to ensure we have a robust internship program. At the moment, we have 5,000 young people who have enrolled themselves in the internship program. By the end of the year, we expect more than 50,000 in that program and others in the NYS program,” he said.

According to Amnesty International ,sixteen people have been killed and about 400 injured after thousands of people took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against the government.

Protesters took to the streets this week to mark one year since the anti-tax demonstrations last June, which left dozens dead and sparked nationwide outrage.

The demonstrations in 2024 forced the withdrawal of the finance bill 2024that raised taxes.

However, many of the youth are still enraged over several cases of alleged police brutality, including the death of Albert Ojwang in police custody and the shooting of an unarmed street vendor.

