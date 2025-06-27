CS Ruku Condemns Opposition-Fueled Protests, Reaffirms Govt’s Commitment to Youth Empowerment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, has criticized the destruction that accompanied Wednesday’s Gen Z-led protests, accusing opposition leaders and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of inciting unrest under the guise of peaceful demonstrations.

Speaking during a public participation forum in Mbeere North, Embu County, CS Ruku described the protests as “planned terrorism, havoc, and a trail of destruction” and accused the opposition of undermining national cohesion for political mileage.

“The people of Kenya will not allow individuals with selfish interests to destroy the peace and stability we have worked hard to build,” Ruku said.

“You cannot attain leadership by dividing the nation. It is of no benefit to seek power through polarization and the balkanization of the country.”

He challenged the opposition to pursue power through constructive means and by offering clear plans that benefit the public, rather than fueling conflict through rhetoric.

“Let the opposition tell Kenyans what they will do for them instead of engaging in divisive rhetoric that serves no national interest. The politics of deceit and manipulation must come to an end,” CS Ruku noted.

Ruku also urged young people not to be swayed by political actors driven by personal ambition, warning them against being used as tools for chaos.

“I have a young son, and I understand what the youth need. That’s why I’m calling upon our young people, to reason together with us as parents in tackling the challenges facing our nation.This cannot be achieved through destruction and disorder incited by self-centered political leaders,” he said.

He praised the people of Mbeere for their active participation in local development discussions, noting that similar engagements will continue across other counties to ensure inclusive governance.

Ruku called on citizens to reject divisive politics and instead focus on building a united and forward-looking society.

Addressing youth unemployment, he emphasized the government’s focus on empowering young people through skills training and employment pathways. He announced plans to expand the National Internship Programme in partnership with other agencies.

“We are committed to ensuring that the youth of this country are not left behind. The internship program will be strengthened to provide hands-on experience and open up employment pathways for our young people,” he affirmed.

Ruku highlighted the vital role of young people in national development and assured that the government is investing in programs that prepare them to thrive in today’s competitive job market.