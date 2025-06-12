Connect with us

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi

CS Mbadi to present Sh4.24tn budget

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi is expected to present the Sh4.24 trillion 2025/26 budget in Parliament Thursday afternoon.

The budget comes amid tough economic conditions and public concern, rising cost of living and debate on the Finance Bill 2025.

Key allocations are expected in infrastructure, education, health, and security.

The budget reading, scheduled for 3pm, will also outline funding plans and signal the government’s approach to debt and fiscal discipline ahead of the July 1 start of the new financial year.

Mbadi outlined that the government will focus on expanding the tax base, sealing revenue leakages, and improving collection efficiency, rather than overburdening Kenyans through taxes.

The budget 6% higher than last year’s—aims to reduce the fiscal deficit from 5% to 4.5% of GDP.

It supports the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and is seen as a test of its commitment to fiscal discipline and economic recovery.

Kenyans will be keen to see if the budget delivers on promises of economic recovery and cost-of-living relief amid growing pressure on the government to ease the financial strain on households and businesses.

