Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Mbadi emphasises need for stict financial discipline to reduce debt

Mbadi acknowledged the government is operating under constrained fiscal space due to years of rapid debt accumulation.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has sounded the alarm over Kenya’s mounting public debt, calling for strict financial discipline, strategic economic planning, and more efficient revenue mobilization to avert a potential fiscal crisis.

While presenting the 2024/2025 national budget estimates in the National Assembly, Mbadi acknowledged the government is operating under constrained fiscal space due to years of rapid debt accumulation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He emphasized that the country’s debt-carrying capacity has significantly reduced, leaving little room for further borrowing without risking economic instability.

“We face constraints on account of public debt accumulation. Progressively, our debt-carrying capacity has narrowed,” Mbadi told Parliament. “This calls for prudence and discipline on how we manage and take on new debt.”

According to Mbadi, the government must now make difficult but necessary decisions to manage its growing debt burden.

He said this includes streamlining public expenditure, ensuring borrowed funds are channeled toward productive investments, and curbing wastage and mismanagement in public offices.

“These constraints are interlinked and addressing them strategically requires strategic planning, fiscal discipline, and a commitment to long-term sustainability.”

Mbadi noted that while there is a pressing need to raise more domestic revenues to support development and social programs, the Treasury is keen to do so without stifling the private sector.

High taxes, he warned, could deter investment and hurt small businesses, undermining the country’s economic growth objectives.

The Treasury chief emphasized that the 2024/2025 budget has been crafted with a focus on striking this delicate balance. He said feedback from nationwide public forums (barazas) has been incorporated into the budget-making process, ensuring that the voices of ordinary Kenyans are reflected in the fiscal decisions.

Mbadi’s remarks come at a time of heightened scrutiny of government spending and rising public discontent over the cost of living.

Civil society groups and economic analysts have called for a more transparent and accountable budgeting process, urging the government to prioritize essential services like healthcare, education, and infrastructure while eliminating duplicative or non-essential expenditures.

The 2024/2025 budget is expected to lay the groundwork for economic recovery following the financial shocks of the past few years.

However, with Kenya’s public debt now standing at over Sh10 trillion, analysts warn that without deep structural reforms and a firm commitment to fiscal responsibility, the country risks falling into a debt trap that could jeopardize its future growth.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Unified HR management system to be rolled out across public sector by July: CS Mbadi

The initiative aims to boost efficiency, tighten wage bill oversight, and improve the overall use of public funds.

1 minute ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s economy stabilising as inflation drops to 3.8pc: CS Mbadi

Mbadi announced that the country's annual inflation rate had dropped to 3.8 percent in May 2025, down sharply from a peak of 9.6 percent...

13 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Tuya unveils career progression guidelines for civilian staff

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – Defense Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya on Thursday unveiled the first ever career progression guidelines for civilian staff cadres domiciled...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LSK and Vocal Africa push for justice in Ojwang’s killing

The two spoke during an interview on Capital FM’s Capital in the Morning show, where they urged citizens not to relent in their demand...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court overturns conviction of teacher jailed for 35yrs over defilement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – The High Court sitting in Milimani has set aside a 35-year jail sentence made against a school teacher based...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arrest warrant issued against Activist Boniface Mwangi over failure to appear in court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 – An arrest warrant has been issued against activist Boniface Mwangi over his failure to appear in court to take...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Urges Prosecutors to Embrace AI in Fight Against Transnational Crime

Ruto emphasized that technological adoption in law enforcement is no longer optional but essential.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt allocates millions to boost state surveillance using Spyware

Optimus 3.0 is a next-generation spyware system designed for state surveillance.

4 hours ago