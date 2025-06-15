Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

CS Duale presides over SHA-Nairobi Hospital deal to offer cancer, dialysis and kidney transplant services under UHC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has commissioned East Africa’s first AI-powered 256-slice CT scanner at The Nairobi Hospital, unveiling a major partnership between the Ministry of Health, the Social Health Authority (SHA), and the private facility to provide free cancer and renal care services to patients under Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) plan.

The Health CS described the partnership as “a bold testament” to what collaboration across public and private health systems can achieve.

“This moment signifies more than technological progress it reflects our collective determination to revolutionize diagnostic medicine and improve health outcomes for all Kenyans,” Duale stated.

Under the new SHA Nairobi Hospital agreement, eligible patients will access advanced oncology and kidney care at no additional cost.

These include fully subsidized intra-cavitary brachytherapy, radio-iodine therapy, CT planning, full haemodialysis, and subsidized kidney transplants.

The Health CS emphasized that the unveiling marked both a technological milestone and a policy breakthrough for affordable, specialized healthcare.

“While The Nairobi Hospital is a private institution, its strategic investments are deeply aligned with Kenya’s UHC agenda.UHC is not a government-only obligation it is a shared national responsibility,” Duale noted.

He warned that the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly cancer and kidney disease, is crippling families financially.

“In 2022, out-of-pocket payments made up 24.3 percent of Kenya’s total health expenditure. In 2024 alone, over 11,000 Kenyans sought treatment abroad, spending KES 14.7 billion,” he noted.

“This is not sustainable. It is our moral and economic duty to bring care home.”

The 256-slice CT scanner, the first of its kind in the region, is expected to drastically improve diagnostic capabilities with high-speed, low-dose, and ultra-precise imaging.

“This machine will elevate care across specialties cardiology, pediatrics, trauma, oncology, neurology, and orthopedics,” he said.

“It will help save lives by ensuring patients receive the right diagnosis, at the right time.”

Duale also used the occasion to underscore the government’s renewed commitment to resolving long-standing disputes in the health sector, noting that the 2025/26 national budget has set aside funds to settle arrears, implement Return-to-Work Agreements, and stabilize the workforce.

“A stable, motivated health workforce is the bedrock of UHC.We call upon our union leaders to match this goodwill with constructive dialogue and cooperation,”the Health CS stated.

He urged other hospitals both public and private to emulate Nairobi Hospital’s model and open their services to SHA beneficiaries.

“Let us walk together in partnership and ensure industrial action is replaced by shared progress in the interest of our patients and our nation,” he said.

“This scanner is a symbol of progress, but more importantly, your decision to open access to SHA patients is a symbol of compassion, courage, and national unity,”Duale added.

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges Kenyans to guard country against political strife

The DP encouraged citizens to be patriotic and peacefully co-exist for the nation to prosper.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sakaja urges police to arrest vandals masquerading as protestors

The Governor revealed that some perpetrators had already been captured on CCTV footage and urged law enforcement to act decisively.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Two forms of mathematics to be taught in Senior Secondary Schools: KICD

He said mathematics specifically focuses on numbers and algebra as foundation to the course in developing numerical and algebraic thinking.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KENAFRIC denies grabbing Baba Dogo community land

The company said it is the lawful and registered owner of the property, officially designated as Land Reference Number 336/109.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

‘You listen, you laugh, you guide,’ Rachel’s Fathers’ day message to President Ruto

Thank you for being our rock, our inspiration, and the heart of our family - Rachel Ruto

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto describes fathers as ‘silent heroes’ in Fathers’ Day tribute

The president praised fathers for their role in instilling discipline and guiding children through life, noting that their presence is a source of both...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KDF team dispatched to Kwale to investigate military plane crash

In a statement, the Kenya Air Force stated that the site has since been secured as teams comb through the wreckage for flight data...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges politicians not to use Albert Ojwang’s death for personal gains

KISUMU, Kenya, Jun 15 – Politicians in the country have been warned against using the untimely death of blogger Albert Ojwang in a police...

3 hours ago