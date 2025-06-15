CS Duale presides over SHA-Nairobi Hospital deal to offer cancer, dialysis and kidney transplant services under UHC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has commissioned East Africa’s first AI-powered 256-slice CT scanner at The Nairobi Hospital, unveiling a major partnership between the Ministry of Health, the Social Health Authority (SHA), and the private facility to provide free cancer and renal care services to patients under Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) plan.

The Health CS described the partnership as “a bold testament” to what collaboration across public and private health systems can achieve.

“This moment signifies more than technological progress it reflects our collective determination to revolutionize diagnostic medicine and improve health outcomes for all Kenyans,” Duale stated.

Under the new SHA Nairobi Hospital agreement, eligible patients will access advanced oncology and kidney care at no additional cost.

These include fully subsidized intra-cavitary brachytherapy, radio-iodine therapy, CT planning, full haemodialysis, and subsidized kidney transplants.

The Health CS emphasized that the unveiling marked both a technological milestone and a policy breakthrough for affordable, specialized healthcare.

“While The Nairobi Hospital is a private institution, its strategic investments are deeply aligned with Kenya’s UHC agenda.UHC is not a government-only obligation it is a shared national responsibility,” Duale noted.

He warned that the burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly cancer and kidney disease, is crippling families financially.

“In 2022, out-of-pocket payments made up 24.3 percent of Kenya’s total health expenditure. In 2024 alone, over 11,000 Kenyans sought treatment abroad, spending KES 14.7 billion,” he noted.

“This is not sustainable. It is our moral and economic duty to bring care home.”

The 256-slice CT scanner, the first of its kind in the region, is expected to drastically improve diagnostic capabilities with high-speed, low-dose, and ultra-precise imaging.

“This machine will elevate care across specialties cardiology, pediatrics, trauma, oncology, neurology, and orthopedics,” he said.

“It will help save lives by ensuring patients receive the right diagnosis, at the right time.”

Duale also used the occasion to underscore the government’s renewed commitment to resolving long-standing disputes in the health sector, noting that the 2025/26 national budget has set aside funds to settle arrears, implement Return-to-Work Agreements, and stabilize the workforce.

“A stable, motivated health workforce is the bedrock of UHC.We call upon our union leaders to match this goodwill with constructive dialogue and cooperation,”the Health CS stated.

He urged other hospitals both public and private to emulate Nairobi Hospital’s model and open their services to SHA beneficiaries.

“Let us walk together in partnership and ensure industrial action is replaced by shared progress in the interest of our patients and our nation,” he said.

“This scanner is a symbol of progress, but more importantly, your decision to open access to SHA patients is a symbol of compassion, courage, and national unity,”Duale added.