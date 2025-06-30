Connect with us

Health CS Aden Duale.

Capital Health

CS Duale Commissions 6,484 Healthcare Interns in Nationwide Deployment Drive

The interns will undergo a 12-month structured clinical training programme at internship centres accredited by their respective regulatory bodies. The programme is designed to offer supervised, hands-on, and practical exposure in real-world healthcare settings, aligning with global standards.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30, 2025 — Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has officially flagged off the deployment of 6,484 healthcare interns across the country, marking the commencement of the 2025/2026 internship cycle.

The milestone signals the government’s renewed commitment to strengthening Kenya’s health workforce and bridging critical staffing gaps across public health facilities.

Speaking at a ceremony held at Afya House, Nairobi, Duale described the deployment as a “bold demonstration” of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s resolve to deliver on promises made to the country’s healthcare professionals and citizens.

“Today’s posting of 6,484 interns is not just the fulfilment of a pledge—it is a bold demonstration that this government keeps its word,” said the CS. “This moment is not a formality. It is a call to service. You are stepping into the frontlines of our health system. This journey is about duty and nation-building.”

The interns have been categorised as follows:

  • Medical Officer Interns – 1,147
  • Dentist Interns – 87
  • Pharmacist Interns – 500
  • BSc Clinical Officer Interns – 659
  • Clinical Officer Interns (Diploma) – 1,993
  • BSc Nursing Officer Interns – 2,098

Duale underscored the government’s focus on both quantity and quality in building a competent, ethical, and professional health workforce. He urged the interns to serve with humility, discipline, and compassion.

“This deployment aligns with President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which places healthcare at the centre of national development,” he said.

He further assured the public of the Ministry’s commitment to transparent and timely internship postings, strategic workforce planning, and continuous professional development.

The CS was accompanied by key health sector leaders, including Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, KMPDU Secretary General Dr. Davji Atellah, KNUN Secretary General Hon. Seth Panyako, and KUCO CEO George Gibore.

The move comes just three months after CS Duale assumed office and is seen as a decisive step toward resolving historic delays and broken promises that have long plagued the posting of medical interns in Kenya.

In this article:
