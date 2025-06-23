Connect with us

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

Court to rule on EACC bid to recover millions in Waititu graft case

The case stems from a 2017 complaint over the irregular award of a road upgrade contract to Testimony Enterprises Ltd in several Kiambu sub-counties.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – The Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani is expected to rule this week on an application by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to recover 147 million shillings from a road contract awarded through irregular procurement.

The EACC says the ruling will be delivered on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

In February, former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u, their companies, a county official, and a contractor were found guilty in a Kes588 million shillings road tender graft case.

The suspects were charged in July 2021 with fraud, money laundering, abuse of office, and conflict of interest.

Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzioki of the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani convicted Waititu on count one for conflict of interest.

He and his company, Saika Two Estate Developers, were found guilty in counts two and three for dealing with suspect property. The Court found that he illegally obtained an indirect personal interest in Ksh25,624.500 from Testimony Enterprises Limited, the contractor to the Kiambu County Government that was irregularly awarded the road tender. He channeled this interest through his company and business name while serving as governor.

He was convicted alongside his wife, trading as Bienvenue Delta Hotel, on the third count of receiving Ksh7,214,000 from Testimony Enterprises Ltd with the knowledge that the money was acquired from the Kiambu County Government through Corrupt Conduct.

The Court found the two directors of Testimony Enterprises Ltd. incorporated forged degree certificates for technical staff in a bid submitted concerning the road tender. They also fraudulently acquired Ksh147,274,055 from the County Government of Kiambu for the tender.

