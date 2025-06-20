Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Court throws out criminal charges against activist Rose Njeri

Trial magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo said the charges as framed by the state against the Activist did not disclose an offence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – A Nairobi Court has thrown out two criminal charges against activist Rose Njeri over an anti-finance bill website.

Trial magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo said the charges as framed by the state against the Activist did not disclose an offence.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He further pointed out that the charge sheet was defective and did not disclose an offence committed.

He said that the offence of computer cybercrime as used in the charge sheet did not disclose which offence the activist committed.

The magistrate said the activist only posted her concern and that of the public to the parliamentary finance committee Email to the effect that they intended finance bill should not be published without public participation.

He said her message did not injure anybody nor broke the finance business committee of Parliament.

The magistrate Consequently discharged the activist.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court Dismisses Petition Against Nzoia Sugar Lease

West Kenya Sugar, part of the Rai Group, secured the lease for Nzoia Sugar under the government’s plan to revitalize state-owned millers.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyanza ACK Bishops call for disbandment of DCI unit

They are accusing the unit of being behind a spate of disappearances, harassment and killings of Kenyans.

2 hours ago

BOTTOM-UP

State rolls out to campaign register every Kenyan and their dependents in SHA

Speaking during the Third National Executive Retreat, Ruto announced that the exercise will give the national and devolved governments the ability to plan for...

3 hours ago

POLICE BRUTALITY

Waiguru urges accountability amid police brutality concerns

Waiguru condemned what she termed as worrying trends in law enforcement, stating, “It is extremely unfortunate that in a democratic republic, people can be...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiang’i returns back in Kenya to focus on 2027 Presidential Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 20 – Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i returned to Kenya last evening after resigning from his international job to focus...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court reinstates Isiolo County Clerk Boru amid plans to oust Governor

The order came after he was abruptly removed from office by the County Assembly Service Board.

20 hours ago

Top stories

Kindiki: Radical and Bold commitment calls for public scrutiny

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 19 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged Cabinet Secretaries and senior government officials that the government must now shift its full...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat records statement with IPOA over Albert Ojwang’s death

Lagat had been summoned for the grilling sessions which are part of the probe into the  clobbering and strangulation of Ojwang.

20 hours ago