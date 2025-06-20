Court throws out criminal charges against activist Rose Njeri

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 20 – A Nairobi Court has thrown out two criminal charges against activist Rose Njeri over an anti-finance bill website.

Trial magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo said the charges as framed by the state against the Activist did not disclose an offence.

He further pointed out that the charge sheet was defective and did not disclose an offence committed.

He said that the offence of computer cybercrime as used in the charge sheet did not disclose which offence the activist committed.

The magistrate said the activist only posted her concern and that of the public to the parliamentary finance committee Email to the effect that they intended finance bill should not be published without public participation.

He said her message did not injure anybody nor broke the finance business committee of Parliament.

The magistrate Consequently discharged the activist.