NATIONAL NEWS

Court defers petition contesting JKIA Adani-deal to October 27

The court was informed that the required proof of cancellation of the KETRACO tender had not yet been filed.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 – The petition challenging the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) – Adani deal will now be heard on October 27 after the government was given more time to submit evidence confirming its cancellation.

This is after the matter came up for mention Tuesday before Justice Bahati Mwamuye and the court was informed that the required proof of cancellation of the KETRACO tender had not yet been filed.

The respondents requested additional time to submit their responses.

“The respondents, particularly the first respondent, are granted a final opportunity to file and serve their responses to the application and petition. They must do so by 1 August this year,” the court directed.

Justice Mwamuye further noted that if the state, through the Attorney General, fails to file the required documentation by the deadline, the case will proceed to a full hearing.

In November last year, President William Ruto ordered the Ministries of Transport and Energy to cancel the JKIA and Ketraco deals with the Adani Group.

The High Court had earlier issued a conservatory order suspending the implementation of the agreement.

The case was brought to court by the Law Society of Kenya, which argued that the deal lacked proper public participation and due diligence, potentially violating constitutional requirements for transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility.

